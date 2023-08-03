The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Are you looking to improve your vocabulary, sharpen your problem-solving skills, boost your memory, and enhance your mood. To solve a crossword puzzle, you need to be able to think logically and creatively. You also need to have a good understanding of the English language.

If you are stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answer. However, it is more satisfying to solve the clue yourself.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 3, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Which city is known as the City of Lights in India? (8 letters)

3. Someone who finds joy and peace of mind during rainy days. (11 letters)

Down:

2. Name of the chemical element with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 3, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Varanasi

3. Pluviophile

Down:

2. Silver

Did you enjoy the crossword?

