The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Playing crossword puzzles can help to improve your vocabulary, enhance your mood, sharpen your problem-solving skills, and boost your memory.

If you are stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answer. However, it is more satisfying to solve the clue yourself.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 5, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Numbers are represented by only two symbols or digits, i.e. 0 and 1. (6 letters)

3. Another word for beautiful. (8 letters)

Down:

2. An eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 5, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Binary

3. Gorgeous

Down:

2. Solar

Did you enjoy the crossword?

