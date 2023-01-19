Minus 62 Degrees In Russia: Find The Details On The World’s Coldest City

Known as the coldest region on Earth, the Siberian city Yakutsk is witnessing severe cold this winter. The temperature plummeted to minus 62 degrees Celsius In the city of Yakutsk, earlier this week.

The mining town of Yakutsk is located around 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow in the Russian Far East.

The people of the small town are suffering from extreme cold this winter like every other year when the temperatures in this city plummet to below minus 40 degrees centigrade.

Coldest temperature in #Siberia 🇷🇺 since 2002! 🥶



🌡️-61.9°C Zhilinda ➡️ 0.1°C from the monthly record since 1942 [-64°C were also recorded in the 1880's].



🌡️-60.0°C Olenek ➡️ 1st -60°C since 1969 & coldest since Jan. 1959!

🌡️-59.8°C Suhana

🌡️-59.7°C Delyankir

🌡️-59.5°C Oymyakon pic.twitter.com/OvV3RBAz3J — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) January 10, 2023

The Cold Conditions Of Yakutsk

The current status of the city has gone worse when the temperatures in the world's coldest city, Yakutsk dropped to minus 62.7 degrees Celsius after two days of setting a record of minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Braving the extreme cold the people of the city are somehow adjusting to this Siberian dangerously cold weather.

By dropping as low as -62.7°C (-80.9°F), this day has proved to be the coldest day in Russia in more than two decades.

A temperature of -62.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tongulakh at 9 am on Wednesday which broke the station’s all-time low for the third time this month.

Not only, this is the lowest temperature Russia has ever recorded since February 2002 and January 1982, this is the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year.

People in Yakutsk: what are they saying?

The name of the world's coldest city is #Yakutsk, these days -50°C.There is no need to keep fishes in deep freeze.#Russia #Siberia #Moscow pic.twitter.com/yXM7Kvyo68 — Sanjeev 🇮🇳 (@Sanjubolbam) January 17, 2023

Though being used to this cold crisis residents are taking extra precautions to keep themselves warm.

“Just wear warm clothes, in layers, you have to dress like a cabbage,” A woman said

Another resident, Nargusun Starostina, said there was no special secret to dealing with the extreme cold while selling frozen fish.

A woman, who had come out of her home in the city surrounded by icy mist wearing two scarves, two pairs of gloves, and several caps and hoods said, “you can’t take this much cold. Either you mold yourself according to the situation or you will become its victim.”

“You don’t really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it’s just the brain preparing you for it, and telling you that everything is normal,” she added.

In 2018, it was reported that several residents of Yakutsk had claimed that their eyelashes had frozen due to the brutal winter cold, we can only imagine how the conditions are now.

Home to fewer than 1 million residents, people braved the extreme temperatures and jumped into icy cold water to mark the Christian Orthodox day of Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ.

Yakutsk was in the news highlights in the month of July when haze from nearby wildfires tore through forests and blanketed the region with thick smoke.

Scientists have expressed grave concerns about the increasing frequency of the fires brought about by climate change in the Siberian Arctic.

