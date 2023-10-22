Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav Comparison: Who is the Better Spinner? Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav Record: There are many forms of bowling in cricket, like spin and pace. And they also have subcategories like seam, swing, off spin and leg spin. Some pitches favour fast bowlers while others favour spinners. India is a country that’s famous for producing some amazing spin bowlers like Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin.

As such, when it was announced that India would be hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup, experts predicted that spinners would play a critical role for all teams. The same has come to pass, with New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner leading the list of players with the most wickets in the World Cup 2023. Australia’s Adam Zampa and India’s Kuldeep Yadav aren’t far behind either.

Today, we’ll take a look at the player comparison between New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and India’s Kuldeep Yadav, two of the greatest active spinners in cricket.

New Zealand and India are set to clash once again in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 22. Santner and Yadav are expected to be the biggest bowling assets for their teams.

Check here to know about Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav comparison, record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

India vs New Zealand Head to Head Match Records in ODI, T20 and Test

Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav in ODI World Cup

The 2023 ICC World Cup began on October 5 in New Zealand and marked the second appearance of both Mitchell Santner and Kuldeep Yadav. Both players have bowled a similar number of overs, played a same number of games, and conceded an almost identical number of runs. Even their economy rate differs by just decimals. However, Santner has a better bowling average and strike rate due to his higher wicket count.

World Cup Stats Mitchell Santner Kuldeep Yadav Overs 104.4 107.0 Balls 628 642 Maidens 5 2 Runs Conceded 489 501 Wickets 17 12 Average 28.76 41.75 4 Wickets in Innings 1 0 Best 5/59 2/32 Economy Rate 4.67 4.68 Strike Rate 36.94 53.50 Catches: 7 2 Most Catches in Innings: 2 1

Also Read | Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav in Overall One Day Matches

ODI Bowling Mitchell Santner Kuldeep Yadav Match 98 94 Inning 93 91 Balls 4545 4795 Runs 3677 4059 Wickets 102 158 BBI 5/50 6/25 BBM 5/50 6/25 Average 36.04 25.68 Economy 4.85 5.07 Strike Rate 44.5 30.3 4 Wicket haul 0 7 5 Wicket haul 2 2 10 Wicket haul 0 0

Read More |

Players With Most Runs in ODI

Players With Most Hundreds in ODI

Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav: T20I Record

T20I Bowling Mitchell Santner Kuldeep Yadav Match 90 32 Inning 89 31 Balls 1868 687 Runs 2206 758 Wickets 100 52 BBI 4/11 5/24 BBM 4/11 5/24 Average 22.06 14.57 Economy 7.08 6.62 Strike Rate 18.6 13.2 4 Wicket haul 2 1 5 Wicket haul 0 1 10 Wicket haul 0 0

Mitchell Santner vs Kuldeep Yadav: Test Cricket Record

Test Cricket Bowling Mitchell Santner Kuldeep Yadav Match 24 8 Inning 40 14 Balls 4037 1279 Runs 1871 733 Wickets 41 34 BBI 3/53 5/40 BBM 5/173 8/113 Average 45.63 21.55 Economy 2.78 3.43 Strike Rate 98.4 37.6 4 Wicket haul 0 2 5 Wicket haul 0 3 10 Wicket haul 0 0

Who is better, Mitchell Santner or Kuldeep Yadav? Record & Stats

Judging by the official records, it can be said that when it comes to ODI cricket, Kuldeep Yadav holds a slight edge over Mitchell Santner. In the test and T20I, there is a significant disparity between the number of games played by Yadav and Santner. But in the ODIs, Yadav has taken more wickets and has a better bowling average and strike rate.