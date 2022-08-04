Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography: Family, Films, Acting Career, Death and other details
Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography: Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi who featured in several films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Satya passed away at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The news of Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s passing away was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi after he shared a post on Facebook on the morning of August 4, 2022. He dropped a series of pictures of the late Mithilesh Chaturvedi with an emotional message.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s death was also confirmed by the Veteran theatre actor Anil Rastogi who had worked with Mithilesh in several plays at the Darpan Theatre Group in Lucknow. He informed that Mithilesh was admitted there for the last few days after the heart attack. Renowned Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his Instagram stories and shared the news. He also dropped a picture of Mithilesh Chaturvedi and wrote, ‘RIP Mithileshji.’
Read Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography, family, films, acting career, death, and other important details.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography
|
Name
|
Mithilesh Chaturvedi
|
Birth
|
15 October 1954
|
Death
|
4 August 2022
|
Occupation
|
Actor
|
Hometown
|
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
Religion
|
Hinduism
|
Marital Status
|
Married
|
Children
|
Niharika Chaturvedi
|
Known for
|
Koi…Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mohalla Assi, Krrish, and web- series such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Mithilesh Chaturvedi Family, Education, Wife
Mithilesh Chaturvedi was born on October 15, 1954, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was a renowned Indian film actor and a theatre artist. He received his education from Lucknow and then further went to theatre to build a successful career. After the theatre, Mithilesh Chaturvedi turned to the TV and then to the films.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi was married, however, not much information is available on his wife. He has one son and one daughter named Niharika Chaturvedi who is married to Ashish Chaturvedi.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi Acting Career
Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been active in the film industry since the 90s. He is known for his work in popular serials such as Neeli Chhatri Wale which was a comedy show in which he played the character of Atmaram Choubey. It was quite popular.
Series ‘Scam 1992’ based on Harshad Mehta was a huge hit and Mithilesh Chaturvedi played a significant role in it along with Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi has also worked in films such as Koi...Mil Gaya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Satya, Mohalla Assi, Krrish. He has also performed with directors including Prem Tiwari, Kunwar Kalyan Singh, Bansi Kaul, Dina Nath, Urmil Thapliyal.
Mithilesh Chaturvedi Filmography
|Year
|Title
|Director
|Role
|1997
|Bhai Bhai
|Sikander Bharti
|1998
|Satya
|Ram Gopal Verma
|Builder Malhotra
|1999
|Taal
|Subhash Ghai
|Rambhajan
|2000
|Fiza
|Khalid Mohamed
|2001
|Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
|Anil Sharma
|Idris (Newspaper Editor)
|2001
|Aks
|Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
|PM's Aide
|2001
|Ashoka the Great
|Santosh Sivan
|Kalinga Minister
|2002
|Road
|Rajat Mukherjee
|Old man
|2003
|Koi... Mil Gaya
|Rakesh Roshan
|Mr.Mathur ( Computer Expert)
|2003
|Kayamat (TV Series)
|Preet
|2005
|Kisna: The Warrior Poet
|Subhash Ghai
|Vishnu Prasad
|2005
|Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka (TV Series)
|Girdhari Prasad
|2005
|Bunty Aur Babli
|Shaad Ali
|2006
|Krrish
|Rakesh Roshan
|Mr. Mathur (cameo)
|2007
|Gandhi, My Father
|Feroz Abbas Khan
|Zakaria
|2008
|Halla Bol
|Rajkumar Santoshi
|2008
|Krazzy 4
|Jaideep Sen
|2009
|Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
|Rajkumar Santoshi
|Mr. Pinto
|2011
|Monica
|Sushen Bhatnagar
|Defence Lawyer
|2011
|Ready
|Anees Bazmee
|Pathak
|2011
|My Friend Pinto
|Raaghav Dar
|Matiyani
|2013
|Phata Poster Nikhla Hero
|Rajkumar Santoshi
|Biscuit
|2014
|Neeli Chatri Waale (TV Series)
|Aatmaram Chaubey
|2015
|Mohalla Assi[1][2][3]
|Chandra Prakash Dwivedi
|Daya Singh
|2019
|Arjun Patiala
|Rohit Jugraj
|Bhatia ji
|2019
|Life Mein Time Nahi Hai Kisi Ko
|Manoj Sharma
|2020
|Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
|Hansal Mehta
|Ram Jethmalani
|2021
|Fiza Mein Tapish
|Rahat Khan
|Imam
