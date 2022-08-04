Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography: Family, Films, Acting Career, Death and other details

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography: Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi who featured in several films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Satya passed away at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The news of Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s passing away was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi after he shared a post on Facebook on the morning of August 4, 2022. He dropped a series of pictures of the late Mithilesh Chaturvedi with an emotional message.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s death was also confirmed by the Veteran theatre actor Anil Rastogi who had worked with Mithilesh in several plays at the Darpan Theatre Group in Lucknow. He informed that Mithilesh was admitted there for the last few days after the heart attack. Renowned Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to his Instagram stories and shared the news. He also dropped a picture of Mithilesh Chaturvedi and wrote, ‘RIP Mithileshji.’

Read Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography, family, films, acting career, death, and other important details.

#MithileshChaturvedi is known for being a part of multiple Hindi films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya, and Ready amongst othershttps://t.co/9U0UbpXOa8 pic.twitter.com/1fx4TKyPfb — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 4, 2022

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Biography

Name Mithilesh Chaturvedi Birth 15 October 1954 Death 4 August 2022 Occupation Actor Hometown Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Religion Hinduism Marital Status Married Children Niharika Chaturvedi Known for Koi…Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mohalla Assi, Krrish, and web- series such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Family, Education, Wife

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was born on October 15, 1954, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He was a renowned Indian film actor and a theatre artist. He received his education from Lucknow and then further went to theatre to build a successful career. After the theatre, Mithilesh Chaturvedi turned to the TV and then to the films.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was married, however, not much information is available on his wife. He has one son and one daughter named Niharika Chaturvedi who is married to Ashish Chaturvedi.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Acting Career

Mithilesh Chaturvedi has been active in the film industry since the 90s. He is known for his work in popular serials such as Neeli Chhatri Wale which was a comedy show in which he played the character of Atmaram Choubey. It was quite popular.

Series ‘Scam 1992’ based on Harshad Mehta was a huge hit and Mithilesh Chaturvedi played a significant role in it along with Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi has also worked in films such as Koi...Mil Gaya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Satya, Mohalla Assi, Krrish. He has also performed with directors including Prem Tiwari, Kunwar Kalyan Singh, Bansi Kaul, Dina Nath, Urmil Thapliyal.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Filmography

Year Title Director Role 1997 Bhai Bhai Sikander Bharti 1998 Satya Ram Gopal Verma Builder Malhotra 1999 Taal Subhash Ghai Rambhajan 2000 Fiza Khalid Mohamed 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Anil Sharma Idris (Newspaper Editor) 2001 Aks Rakesh Omprakash Mehra PM's Aide 2001 Ashoka the Great Santosh Sivan Kalinga Minister 2002 Road Rajat Mukherjee Old man 2003 Koi... Mil Gaya Rakesh Roshan Mr.Mathur ( Computer Expert) 2003 Kayamat (TV Series) Preet 2005 Kisna: The Warrior Poet Subhash Ghai Vishnu Prasad 2005 Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka (TV Series) Girdhari Prasad 2005 Bunty Aur Babli Shaad Ali 2006 Krrish Rakesh Roshan Mr. Mathur (cameo) 2007 Gandhi, My Father Feroz Abbas Khan Zakaria 2008 Halla Bol Rajkumar Santoshi 2008 Krazzy 4 Jaideep Sen 2009 Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Rajkumar Santoshi Mr. Pinto 2011 Monica Sushen Bhatnagar Defence Lawyer 2011 Ready Anees Bazmee Pathak 2011 My Friend Pinto Raaghav Dar Matiyani 2013 Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Rajkumar Santoshi Biscuit 2014 Neeli Chatri Waale (TV Series) Aatmaram Chaubey 2015 Mohalla Assi[1][2][3] Chandra Prakash Dwivedi Daya Singh 2019 Arjun Patiala Rohit Jugraj Bhatia ji 2019 Life Mein Time Nahi Hai Kisi Ko Manoj Sharma 2020 Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Hansal Mehta Ram Jethmalani 2021 Fiza Mein Tapish Rahat Khan Imam

Draupadi Murmu Biography: Family, Daughter, husband, education, previous offices and other details

Who is Tulika Maan? Indian Judoka who quit studies to win Silver at Commonwealth Games 2022