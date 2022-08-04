Who is Tulika Maan? Indian Judoka who quit studies to win Silver at Commonwealth Games 2022

Tulika Maan Judo: Tulika Maan was very close at making history when she met Sarah Aglinton from Scotland in the 78+kg final for the Gold Medal in Judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. However, Tulika Maan lost the final and won Silver Medal in the event. She was in tears as she hugged her opponent, however, she made the country proud with her achievement as a Silver Medal finish is a huge deal.

Know more about Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist Tulika Maan and her journey towards winning the medal that made the whole country proud.

Tulika Maan shines at the Birmingham games! Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal in Judo. This medal is yet another accolade in her distinguished sporting career. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/18AAHaMV0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

Who is Tulika Maan?

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan is a multiple gold medalist in Senior National in India. Tulia Maan, the CWG Silver Medalist was never interested in the studies and told her mother after she passed the class 10th exams that this was not her calling.

Tulika Maan started to focus on Judo from there and continued to win the medals. Tulika Maan was once quoted saying that after finishing her 10th standard, she told her mother that she does not want to continue studying further as she has bigger plans to achieve in the sport.

The 23-years old Tulika Maan took up Judo to pass time, however, after 2017 when she found a good coach in Yashpal Solanki, she started taking it seriously and worked very hard on her game. As a result, Tulika Maan is a silver medallist today at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Tulika Maan: Her Achievememts

She is also a junior national silver medalist and since 2019 has been competing in the IJF World Tour.

Tulika Maan won Bronze Medal in the Asian Open in Taipei.

In 2018, Tulika Maan won the Commonwealth Championships in Jaipur.

She debuted at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and competed at the Worlds in Tokyo

In 2019, Tulika Maan became the Commonwealth Champion in Walsall

She won Gold Medal at the South Asian Games in 2019 and Gold Medal in 2019 Commonwealth Championship

Commonwealth Games 2022: Tulika Maan wins Silver Medal

Tulika Maan, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final of CWG 2022, led for the majority of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move to win the Gold Medal. Adlington had Tulika on the mat with a forceful throw and the Indian landed on her back, ending the contest with 30 seconds remaining. However, a Silver was still a credible performance from the 23-year-old from Delhi who gave India its third Judo Medal in the Birmingham Games 2022.

