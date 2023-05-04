Most Ducks in IPL History (2008 - 2023): Players With Most Zero Run Scores in Indian Premier League

Ducks in IPL: The Indian Premier League is known for entertaining and often high-scoring games. Sixes and strike rates of over 200 have become common in the IPL. But there is another somewhat lesser-known record for the most ducks (zero runs scored). Check here the list of batsmen who got out for 0 runs the most times in the history of IPL.
The Indian Premier League is a batter’s paradise as nowhere else will you witness every player, including the bowlers, going for boundaries immediately after stepping on the pitch. However, this need to be explosive and register big run totals on the scoreboard also results in carelessness. Add to that poor form and match pressure, players often get out for zero runs. This is called a duck in cricket and is a nightmare scenario for every batsman. Today, we cover the list of players with the most ducks in IPL history.

Zero Runs Scores in IPL

Nothing hurts the mindset of a batsman more than getting dismissed for zero runs, especially the top-order ones who carry the most responsibility on their shoulders. While the average batting time of batsmen is significantly lower in the IPL than in other cricket forms, they still enter the field with the intention of scoring substantial runs and making an impact.

Most players come, make as many runs as possible and depart. Even the bowlers bat explosively in the IPL, which follows a T20 cricket format. Entertainment is a priority in the IPL, and nothing rouses the fans more than a boundary. But this cut-throat race to make an impact makes the players reckless. They don’t take any time to judge the pitch or settle down, which already is a luxury in T20 cricket. Plus, when a batsman is not in his element and out of form, the pressure of the IPL only amplifies, and they crumble.

Renowned and world-class batters have been bowled out in their very first deliveries. This is called a duck in cricket, but most people are not familiar with the term. You can read the list of players with the most ducks in IPL below.

Players with the Most Ducks in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

  • Sunil Narine is at the top of the list of players with the most zero-run scores in IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran is an all-rounder who possesses remarkable skill with both the bat and the ball. He’s found success as a right-arm spinner and left-handed batter. Narine bats at all orders, but KKR used to send him out as an opener in the IPL. He either scored a few big hits or got dismissed. Narine also bats in the middle and lower-middle order. He has scored 15 ducks in his IPL career, having come out to bat in 93 innings.
  • Dinesh Karthik, who’s been having a hit-or-miss career lately, also has 15 ducks in the IPL in 2017 innings.
  • The most recent entry in the list, and that too at the top, is Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket captain is a known heavy hitter and led his team, the Mumbai Indians, to win five IPL championships but has been struggling lately. Sharma has amassed 15 ducks in 231 innings.

Most IPL Ducks

Position

Player Name

Ducks

Innings Played

Runs

1

Sunil Narine (KKR)

15

93

1038

2

Mandeep Singh (DC/KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB)

15

98

1706

3

Dinesh Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB)

15

217

4475

4

Rohit Sharma (DC/MI)

15

231

6063

5

Ambati Rayudu (CSK/MI)

14

182

4273

6

Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI)

13

84

607

7

Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI)

13

90

833

8

Glenn Maxwell (DC/KXIP/MI/RCB)

13

115

2581

9

Parthiv Patel (CSK/DC/Kochi/MI/RCB/SRH)

13

137

2848

10

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR)

13

154

4298

11

Manish Pandey (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH)

13

156

3781

12

Rashid Khan (GT/SRH)

12

47

329

13

Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR)

12

152

4217

14

Amit Mishra (DC/LSG/SRH)

10

57

381

15

Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR)

10

83

712

16

Sanju Samson (DC/RR)

10

143

3738

17

AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)

10

170

5162

18

David Warner (DC/SRH)

10

171

6189

19

Shikhar Dhawan (DC/MI/PBKS/SRH)

10

212

6536

20

Virat Kohli (RCB)

10

224

6988

21

Chris Morris (CSK/DC/RCB/RR)

9

51

618

22

P Kumar (GL/KXIP/MI/RCB/SRH)

9

59

340

23

Jacques Kallis (KKR/RCB)

9

96

2427

24

Yusuf Pathan (KKR/RR/SRH)

9

154

3204

25

Rahul Sharma

8

20

66

