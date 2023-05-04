Most Ducks in IPL History (2008 - 2023): Players With Most Zero Run Scores in Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is a batter’s paradise as nowhere else will you witness every player, including the bowlers, going for boundaries immediately after stepping on the pitch. However, this need to be explosive and register big run totals on the scoreboard also results in carelessness. Add to that poor form and match pressure, players often get out for zero runs. This is called a duck in cricket and is a nightmare scenario for every batsman. Today, we cover the list of players with the most ducks in IPL history.

Zero Runs Scores in IPL

Nothing hurts the mindset of a batsman more than getting dismissed for zero runs, especially the top-order ones who carry the most responsibility on their shoulders. While the average batting time of batsmen is significantly lower in the IPL than in other cricket forms, they still enter the field with the intention of scoring substantial runs and making an impact.

Most players come, make as many runs as possible and depart. Even the bowlers bat explosively in the IPL, which follows a T20 cricket format. Entertainment is a priority in the IPL, and nothing rouses the fans more than a boundary. But this cut-throat race to make an impact makes the players reckless. They don’t take any time to judge the pitch or settle down, which already is a luxury in T20 cricket. Plus, when a batsman is not in his element and out of form, the pressure of the IPL only amplifies, and they crumble.

Renowned and world-class batters have been bowled out in their very first deliveries. This is called a duck in cricket, but most people are not familiar with the term. You can read the list of players with the most ducks in IPL below.

Players with the Most Ducks in IPL History (2008 - 2023)

Sunil Narine is at the top of the list of players with the most zero-run scores in IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran is an all-rounder who possesses remarkable skill with both the bat and the ball. He’s found success as a right-arm spinner and left-handed batter. Narine bats at all orders, but KKR used to send him out as an opener in the IPL. He either scored a few big hits or got dismissed. Narine also bats in the middle and lower-middle order. He has scored 15 ducks in his IPL career, having come out to bat in 93 innings.

Dinesh Karthik, who’s been having a hit-or-miss career lately, also has 15 ducks in the IPL in 2017 innings.

The most recent entry in the list, and that too at the top, is Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket captain is a known heavy hitter and led his team, the Mumbai Indians, to win five IPL championships but has been struggling lately. Sharma has amassed 15 ducks in 231 innings.

Most IPL Ducks

Position Player Name Ducks Innings Played Runs 1 Sunil Narine (KKR) 15 93 1038 2 Mandeep Singh (DC/KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 15 98 1706 3 Dinesh Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 15 217 4475 4 Rohit Sharma (DC/MI) 15 231 6063 5 Ambati Rayudu (CSK/MI) 14 182 4273 6 Piyush Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 13 84 607 7 Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI) 13 90 833 8 Glenn Maxwell (DC/KXIP/MI/RCB) 13 115 2581 9 Parthiv Patel (CSK/DC/Kochi/MI/RCB/SRH) 13 137 2848 10 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 13 154 4298 11 Manish Pandey (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH) 13 156 3781 12 Rashid Khan (GT/SRH) 12 47 329 13 Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) 12 152 4217 14 Amit Mishra (DC/LSG/SRH) 10 57 381 15 Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) 10 83 712 16 Sanju Samson (DC/RR) 10 143 3738 17 AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 10 170 5162 18 David Warner (DC/SRH) 10 171 6189 19 Shikhar Dhawan (DC/MI/PBKS/SRH) 10 212 6536 20 Virat Kohli (RCB) 10 224 6988 21 Chris Morris (CSK/DC/RCB/RR) 9 51 618 22 P Kumar (GL/KXIP/MI/RCB/SRH) 9 59 340 23 Jacques Kallis (KKR/RCB) 9 96 2427 24 Yusuf Pathan (KKR/RR/SRH) 9 154 3204 25 Rahul Sharma 8 20 66