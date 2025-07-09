Which Are The Most Popular OTT Platforms In India? Check The List Here

In today’s digital era, everyone wants entertainment on his/her mobile phone, tablet, or even laptop. However, choosing the right platform for entertainment can be confusing. Among different platforms for entertainment, there is a most common platform that is very famous and common to everyone. Yes, we are talking about an Over-The-Top, which we usually know by the common term, OTT platform. In India, in recent years, OTT platforms have become very popular among all age groups. However, choosing the right OTT platform can be confusing for everyone. With many options in OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema-Hotstar, and many more for your entertainment. These platforms provide you with movie and series content. But here is the question: among these OTT platforms, which one is the most popular OTT platform in India?

So in this article, we will explore the top OTT platforms in India, without tech jargon or overwhelming details. Just real, useful insights that help you find your next favourite OTT platform. What could be the best criteria for choosing an OTT platform? Five important factors can help in choosing an OTT platform: Content Library – Are there enough fresh releases, web series, and regional favourites?





User Experience— Is the app easy to use or frustrating to navigate?





Streaming Quality— Smooth playback or constant buffering?





Affordability— Is it budget-friendly or burning a hole in your wallet?





Regional Support—How well does it cater to India’s multilingual audience? Which Are The Most Popular OTT Platforms In India? In India, generally, there are five most popular OTT platforms in India, which are:

1. Amazon Prime Video 2. Netflix 3. JioCinema + Hotstar (JioHotstar) 4. SonyLIV 5. Zee5 Now let’s have a brief overview of the Most Popular OTT Platforms In India 1. Amazon Prime Video Owner: Amazon Inc.





Subscribers in India: 30 million+





Price: ₹299/month or ₹1,499/year (includes Prime benefits) Source: primevideo Prime Video has carved a space in Indian homes with shows like Panchayat and Made in Heaven. The mix of Hindi films, South Indian blockbusters, and international content gives it a well-rounded appeal. Its user interface is smooth for the most part, though the search function could use a polish. Streaming quality is steady, and you get HD and 4K support on many titles.

Bonus: It comes bundled with Amazon shopping benefits, making it a value-packed deal. 2. Netflix Founders: Reed Hastings & Marc Randolph





Subscribers in India: 12 million





Price: ₹149 to ₹649/month (from mobile-only to premium)

Source: netflix Globally renowned, Netflix brings a treasure trove of international content—whether it's a dark Korean thriller or a gripping Spanish drama. For those craving global storytelling, high-quality originals, and a polished viewing experience, Netflix delivers. While its Indian content collection is smaller, it excels in genres like documentaries, stand-up comedy, and indie films. Streaming is buttery-smooth, especially on the premium plan with 4K and Dolby Atmos. 3. JioCinema + Hotstar (JioHotstar) Owned by: Reliance Industries (after merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar)





Subscribers: 50 million+





Price: ₹149/quarter (basic); ₹899/year (Premium); Free tier with ads Source: thestatesman



This new combo platform is a content giant—offering Disney hits, HBO originals, IPL matches, and homegrown web series across languages.

The app interface has improved post-merger but still has room for fine-tuning. On the bright side, it supports 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos. With budget plans and a free ad-supported tier, it’s perfect for families, movie lovers, and sports fans. 4. SonyLIV Owner: Sony Pictures Networks India





Subscribers: 20 million+





Price: Starting from ₹699/year Source: thestreaminglab



If you’re into Indian thrillers, live sports, or shows like Scam 1992, SonyLIV is a solid choice. It covers UEFA, WWE, and more, making it a haven for sports fans. Though the app layout is clean, its recommendation engine could be smarter. Streaming is dependable with consistent HD quality. It's an excellent pick for viewers who enjoy intense drama and live action. 5. Zee5 Owner: Essel Group





Subscribers: 60 million+





Price: From ₹120/month

Source: Zee5 Zee5 takes pride in its regional roots. With content in over 12 Indian languages, it brings you everything from mythological dramas and daily soaps to contemporary films. While the app design feels a bit dated, performance is reliable across devices. If you love local storytelling and affordable plans, Zee5 is your go-to platform. Comparison at a Glance of the Most Popular OTT Platform in India Criteria Netflix Amazon Prime Video JioHotstar SonyLIV Zee5 Content Library Premium global selection Indian + international mix Disney, HBO, IPL, regional hits Indian thrillers, sports Massive regional library User Experience Sleek, intuitive Easy, but the search can lag Improved UI after the merger Basic needs better recs Clean UI, but slightly old-fashioned Streaming Quality Excellent (4K, Dolby Atmos) HD & 4K options Strong 4K support Solid HD quality Reliable across devices Affordability Expensive (except mobile-only) Budget-friendly with Prime perks Competitive pricing, free option Reasonable yearly plan Very affordable Regional Languages Limited Indian content Expanding regional slate Multilingual content & sports Good language variety Strongest regional language support