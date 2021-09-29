IPL highest wicket-taker list (2008-2021): Check the number of wickets taken by Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and more
Most wickets in IPL: Since its inception, IPL has witnessed world-class bowlers that have left the audience flabbergasted with their ability to make the ball talk. IPL 2021 is the 14h edition of the T20 extravaganza.
Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga tops the list of the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has 170 wickets against his name and is the only player in the world who has two world cup hat-tricks to his name. Indian player Amit Mishra bags the second spot in the list scalping 166 wickets in 154 matches that he has played followed by Dwayne Bravo his number three on the list with 162 wickets in 146 IPL matches. Check the complete list here.
List of most wickets in IPL history (2008-2021)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Average
|
4 wickets in an over
|
5 wickets in an over
|
1
|
Lasith Malinga
|
122
|
170
|
19.80
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
Amit Mishra
|
154
|
166
|
23.97
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
146
|
162
|
24.26
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
Piyush Chawla
|
164
|
156
|
27.32
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
163
|
150
|
26.86
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
162
|
141
|
27.75
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
129
|
141
|
24.88
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
Sunil Narine
|
128
|
136
|
24.69
|
6
|
1
|
9
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
109
|
130
|
22.86
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
103
|
125
|
23.30
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
194
|
121
|
30.54
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
Umesh Yadav
|
121
|
119
|
30.07
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
98
|
112
|
25.27
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
Ashish Nehra
|
88
|
106
|
23.53
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
Vinay Kumar
|
105
|
105
|
28.24
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
Zaheer Khan
|
100
|
102
|
27.27
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
Dale Steyn
|
95
|
97
|
25.85
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Chris Morris
|
79
|
94
|
23.58
|
4
|
0
|
19
|
Shane Watson
|
145
|
92
|
29.15
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
Mohit Sharma
|
86
|
92
|
26.84
|
1
|
0
|
21
|
Praveen Kumar
|
119
|
90
|
36.12
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
RP Singh
|
82
|
90
|
25.97
|
2
|
0
|
23
|
Axar Patel
|
104
|
89
|
29.53
|
1
|
0
|
24
|
Pragyan Ojha
|
92
|
89
|
26.20
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Rashid Khan
|
72
|
88
|
20.26
|
0
|
0
|
26
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
92
|
86
|
28.76
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
Albie Morkel
|
91
|
85
|
27.70
|
1
|
0
|
28
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
85
|
85
|
30.03
|
0
|
2
|
29
|
Imran Tahir
|
59
|
82
|
20.76
|
3
|
0
|
30
|
Irfan Pathan
|
103
|
80
|
33.11
|
0
|
0
|
31
|
Morne Morkel
|
70
|
77
|
27.12
|
1
|
0
|
32
|
Lakshmipathy Balaji
|
73
|
76
|
26.68
|
3
|
1
|
33
|
Munaf Patel
|
63
|
74
|
22.94
|
2
|
1
|
34
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
45
|
74
|
19.22
|
4
|
0
|
35
|
Trent Boult
|
59
|
74
|
25.74
|
1
|
0
|
36
|
Mohammad Shami
|
76
|
74
|
31.32
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
Ishant Sharma
|
93
|
73
|
37.02
|
0
|
1
|
38
|
Andre Russell
|
84
|
72
|
26.40
|
1
|
1
|
39
|
Rajat Bhatia
|
95
|
71
|
28.45
|
1
|
0
|
40
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
|
56
|
71
|
25.39
|
1
|
0
|
41
|
Harshal Patel
|
58
|
69
|
24.07
|
1
|
1
|
42
|
Ashok Dinda
|
78
|
68
|
30.45
|
1
|
0
|
43
|
Siddharth Trivedi
|
76
|
65
|
29.29
|
1
|
0
|
44
|
Jacques Kallis
|
98
|
65
|
35.27
|
0
|
0
|
45
|
Kieron Pollard
|
175
|
65
|
31.33
|
1
|
0
|
46
|
Muttiah Muralitharan
|
66
|
63
|
26.92
|
0
|
0
|
47
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
66
|
61
|
28.40
|
0
|
0
|
48
|
Mitchell Johnson
|
54
|
61
|
27.90
|
0
|
0
|
49
|
Karn Sharma
|
67
|
59
|
27.28
|
2
|
0
|
50
|
James Faulkner
|
60
|
59
|
30.13
|
0
|
2
|
51
|
Shane Warne
|
55
|
57
|
25.38
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Deepak Chahar
|
58
|
56
|
27.67
|
2
|
0
|
53
|
Siddarth Kaul
|
50
|
56
|
28.12
|
1
|
0
|
54
|
Shardul Thakur
|
55
|
56
|
30.08
|
0
|
0
|
55
|
Krunal Pandya
|
82
|
50
|
34.78
|
0
|
0
|
56
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
72
|
48
|
37.16
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
47
|
48
|
25.81
|
1
|
0
|
58
|
Shadab Jakati
|
59
|
47
|
30.85
|
2
|
0
|
59
|
Jofra Archer
|
35
|
46
|
21.32
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
45
|
46
|
28.80
|
1
|
0
|
61
|
Anil Kumble
|
42
|
45
|
23.51
|
2
|
1
|
62
|
Ryan Harris
|
37
|
45
|
23.26
|
1
|
0
|
63
|
Sreenath Aravind
|
38
|
45
|
23.08
|
2
|
0
|
64
|
Rahul Chahar
|
42
|
43
|
25.97
|
1
|
0
|
65
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
174
|
42
|
33.69
|
0
|
0
|
66
|
Varun Aaron
|
50
|
42
|
34.02
|
0
|
0
|
67
|
Hardik Pandya
|
89
|
42
|
31.26
|
0
|
0
|
68
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
35
|
41
|
23.87
|
1
|
0
|
69
|
Rahul Sharma
|
44
|
40
|
27.15
|
0
|
0
|
70
|
Iqbal Abdulla
|
49
|
40
|
27.72
|
0
|
0
|
71
|
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth
|
44
|
40
|
29.85
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
45
|
40
|
30.90
|
1
|
0
|
73
|
Andrew Tye
|
27
|
40
|
21.80
|
3
|
1
|
74
|
Parvinder Awana
|
33
|
39
|
26.38
|
1
|
0
|
75
|
Moises Henriques
|
60
|
39
|
32.51
|
0
|
0
|
76
|
Pat Cummins
|
37
|
38
|
30.13
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
Doug Bollinger
|
27
|
37
|
18.72
|
1
|
0
|
78
|
Manpreet Gony
|
44
|
37
|
34.78
|
0
|
0
|
79
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
132
|
36
|
29.91
|
2
|
0
|
80
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
34
|
35
|
28.20
|
0
|
0
|
81
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
39
|
35
|
33.57
|
0
|
0
|
82
|
Mitchell Starc
|
27
|
34
|
20.38
|
1
|
0
|
83
|
Pawan Negi
|
50
|
34
|
27.61
|
1
|
0
|
84
|
Dan Christian
|
44
|
34
|
32.29
|
0
|
0
|
85
|
Kevon Cooper
|
25
|
33
|
22.93
|
1
|
0
|
86
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
24
|
32
|
24.56
|
0
|
0
|
87
|
Sam Curran
|
31
|
32
|
29.37
|
1
|
0
|
88
|
Murali Kartik
|
56
|
31
|
44.77
|
0
|
0
|
89
|
Thisara Perera
|
37
|
31
|
32.77
|
0
|
0
|
90
|
Chris Woakes
|
21
|
30
|
21.93
|
0
|
0
|
91
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
34
|
30
|
38.40
|
1
|
0
|
92
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
55
|
30
|
32.30
|
1
|
0
|
93
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
25
|
29
|
23.82
|
0
|
1
|
94
|
Azhar Mahmood
|
23
|
29
|
24.13
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
Tim Southee
|
41
|
29
|
45.58
|
0
|
0
|
96
|
Ajit Agarkar
|
42
|
29
|
39.68
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
Daniel Vettori
|
34
|
28
|
31.39
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
Dirk Nannes
|
29
|
28
|
28.03
|
0
|
0
|
99
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
44
|
28
|
33.82
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
Pravin Tambe
|
33
|
28
|
30.46
|
1
|
0
Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who has clinched the most wickets in the IPL tournament during the course of the season. The bowler who is awarded the purple cap wears it when fielding while the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with a superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only players to have won the title twice.
