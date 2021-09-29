IPL highest wicket-taker list (2008-2021): Check the number of wickets taken by Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and more

Most wickets in IPL: Since its inception, IPL has witnessed world-class bowlers that have left the audience flabbergasted with their ability to make the ball talk. IPL 2021 is the 14h edition of the T20 extravaganza.

Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga tops the list of the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has 170 wickets against his name and is the only player in the world who has two world cup hat-tricks to his name. Indian player Amit Mishra bags the second spot in the list scalping 166 wickets in 154 matches that he has played followed by Dwayne Bravo his number three on the list with 162 wickets in 146 IPL matches. Check the complete list here.

List of most wickets in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank Player Matches Wickets Average 4 wickets in an over 5 wickets in an over 1 Lasith Malinga 122 170 19.80 6 1 2 Amit Mishra 154 166 23.97 4 1 3 Dwayne Bravo 146 162 24.26 2 0 4 Piyush Chawla 164 156 27.32 2 0 5 Harbhajan Singh 163 150 26.86 1 1 6 Ravichandran Ashwin 162 141 27.75 1 0 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 129 141 24.88 2 1 8 Sunil Narine 128 136 24.69 6 1 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 109 130 22.86 2 0 10 Jasprit Bumrah 103 125 23.30 2 0 11 Ravindra Jadeja 194 121 30.54 3 1 12 Umesh Yadav 121 119 30.07 2 0 13 Sandeep Sharma 98 112 25.27 2 0 14 Ashish Nehra 88 106 23.53 1 0 15 Vinay Kumar 105 105 28.24 1 0 16 Zaheer Khan 100 102 27.27 1 0 17 Dale Steyn 95 97 25.85 0 0 18 Chris Morris 79 94 23.58 4 0 19 Shane Watson 145 92 29.15 1 0 20 Mohit Sharma 86 92 26.84 1 0 21 Praveen Kumar 119 90 36.12 0 0 22 RP Singh 82 90 25.97 2 0 23 Axar Patel 104 89 29.53 1 0 24 Pragyan Ojha 92 89 26.20 0 0 25 Rashid Khan 72 88 20.26 0 0 26 Dhawal Kulkarni 92 86 28.76 1 0 27 Albie Morkel 91 85 27.70 1 0 28 Jaydev Unadkat 85 85 30.03 0 2 29 Imran Tahir 59 82 20.76 3 0 30 Irfan Pathan 103 80 33.11 0 0 31 Morne Morkel 70 77 27.12 1 0 32 Lakshmipathy Balaji 73 76 26.68 3 1 33 Munaf Patel 63 74 22.94 2 1 34 Kagiso Rabada 45 74 19.22 4 0 35 Trent Boult 59 74 25.74 1 0 36 Mohammad Shami 76 74 31.32 0 0 37 Ishant Sharma 93 73 37.02 0 1 38 Andre Russell 84 72 26.40 1 1 39 Rajat Bhatia 95 71 28.45 1 0 40 Mitchell McClenaghan 56 71 25.39 1 0 41 Harshal Patel 58 69 24.07 1 1 42 Ashok Dinda 78 68 30.45 1 0 43 Siddharth Trivedi 76 65 29.29 1 0 44 Jacques Kallis 98 65 35.27 0 0 45 Kieron Pollard 175 65 31.33 1 0 46 Muttiah Muralitharan 66 63 26.92 0 0 47 Shakib Al Hasan 66 61 28.40 0 0 48 Mitchell Johnson 54 61 27.90 0 0 49 Karn Sharma 67 59 27.28 2 0 50 James Faulkner 60 59 30.13 0 2 51 Shane Warne 55 57 25.38 1 0 52 Deepak Chahar 58 56 27.67 2 0 53 Siddarth Kaul 50 56 28.12 1 0 54 Shardul Thakur 55 56 30.08 0 0 55 Krunal Pandya 82 50 34.78 0 0 56 Shahbaz Nadeem 72 48 37.16 0 0 57 Shreyas Gopal 47 48 25.81 1 0 58 Shadab Jakati 59 47 30.85 2 0 59 Jofra Archer 35 46 21.32 0 0 60 Mohammed Siraj 45 46 28.80 1 0 61 Anil Kumble 42 45 23.51 2 1 62 Ryan Harris 37 45 23.26 1 0 63 Sreenath Aravind 38 45 23.08 2 0 64 Rahul Chahar 42 43 25.97 1 0 65 Yusuf Pathan 174 42 33.69 0 0 66 Varun Aaron 50 42 34.02 0 0 67 Hardik Pandya 89 42 31.26 0 0 68 Nathan Coulter-Nile 35 41 23.87 1 0 69 Rahul Sharma 44 40 27.15 0 0 70 Iqbal Abdulla 49 40 27.72 0 0 71 Shanthakumaran Sreesanth 44 40 29.85 0 0 72 Kuldeep Yadav 45 40 30.90 1 0 73 Andrew Tye 27 40 21.80 3 1 74 Parvinder Awana 33 39 26.38 1 0 75 Moises Henriques 60 39 32.51 0 0 76 Pat Cummins 37 38 30.13 1 0 77 Doug Bollinger 27 37 18.72 1 0 78 Manpreet Gony 44 37 34.78 0 0 79 Yuvraj Singh 132 36 29.91 2 0 80 Mustafizur Rahman 34 35 28.20 0 0 81 Pradeep Sangwan 39 35 33.57 0 0 82 Mitchell Starc 27 34 20.38 1 0 83 Pawan Negi 50 34 27.61 1 0 84 Dan Christian 44 34 32.29 0 0 85 Kevon Cooper 25 33 22.93 1 0 86 Khaleel Ahmed 24 32 24.56 0 0 87 Sam Curran 31 32 29.37 1 0 88 Murali Kartik 56 31 44.77 0 0 89 Thisara Perera 37 31 32.77 0 0 90 Chris Woakes 21 30 21.93 0 0 91 Prasidh Krishna 34 30 38.40 1 0 92 Marcus Stoinis 55 30 32.30 1 0 93 Varun Chakravarthy 25 29 23.82 0 1 94 Azhar Mahmood 23 29 24.13 0 0 95 Tim Southee 41 29 45.58 0 0 96 Ajit Agarkar 42 29 39.68 0 0 97 Daniel Vettori 34 28 31.39 0 0 98 Dirk Nannes 29 28 28.03 0 0 99 Rahul Tewatia 44 28 33.82 0 0 100 Pravin Tambe 33 28 30.46 1 0

Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who has clinched the most wickets in the IPL tournament during the course of the season. The bowler who is awarded the purple cap wears it when fielding while the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with a superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only players to have won the title twice.

Also Read |