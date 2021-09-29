IPL highest wicket-taker list (2008-2021): Check the number of wickets taken by Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and more

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IPL highest wicket-taker list: Lasith Malinga tops the list of the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 wickets against his name, followed by Amit Mishra who scalped 166 wickets in 154 matches that he has played followed by Dwayne Bravo his number three on the list with 162 wickets in 146 IPL matches. Check the complete list here.
Most wickets in IPL: Since its inception, IPL has witnessed world-class bowlers that have left the audience flabbergasted with their ability to make the ball talk. IPL 2021 is the 14h edition of the T20 extravaganza. 

Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga tops the list of the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has 170 wickets against his name and is the only player in the world who has two world cup hat-tricks to his name. Indian player Amit Mishra bags the second spot in the list scalping 166 wickets in 154 matches that he has played followed by Dwayne Bravo his number three on the list with 162 wickets in 146 IPL matches. Check the complete list here. 

List of most wickets in IPL history (2008-2021)

Rank

Player

Matches

Wickets

Average

4 wickets in an over

5 wickets in an over

1

Lasith Malinga

122

170

19.80

6

1

2

Amit Mishra

154

166

23.97

4

1

3

Dwayne Bravo

146

162

24.26

2

0

4

Piyush Chawla

164

156

27.32

2

0

5

Harbhajan Singh

163

150

26.86

1

1

6

Ravichandran Ashwin

162

141

27.75

1

0

7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

129

141

24.88

2

1

8

Sunil Narine

128

136

24.69

6

1

9

Yuzvendra Chahal

109

130

22.86

2

0

10

Jasprit Bumrah

103

125

23.30

2

0

11

Ravindra Jadeja

194

121

30.54

3

1

12

Umesh Yadav

121

119

30.07

2

0

13

Sandeep Sharma

98

112

25.27

2

0

14

Ashish Nehra

88

106

23.53

1

0

15

Vinay Kumar

105

105

28.24

1

0

16

Zaheer Khan

100

102

27.27

1

0

17

Dale Steyn

95

97

25.85

0

0

18

Chris Morris

79

94

23.58

4

0

19

Shane Watson

145

92

29.15

1

0

20

Mohit Sharma

86

92

26.84

1

0

21

Praveen Kumar

119

90

36.12

0

0

22

RP Singh

82

90

25.97

2

0

23

Axar Patel

104

89

29.53

1

0

24

Pragyan Ojha

92

89

26.20

0

0

25

Rashid Khan

72

88

20.26

0

0

26

Dhawal Kulkarni

92

86

28.76

1

0

27

Albie Morkel

91

85

27.70

1

0

28

Jaydev Unadkat

85

85

30.03

0

2

29

Imran Tahir

59

82

20.76

3

0

30

Irfan Pathan

103

80

33.11

0

0

31

Morne Morkel

70

77

27.12

1

0

32

Lakshmipathy Balaji

73

76

26.68

3

1

33

Munaf Patel

63

74

22.94

2

1

34

Kagiso Rabada

45

74

19.22

4

0

35

Trent Boult

59

74

25.74

1

0

36

Mohammad Shami

76

74

31.32

0

0

37

Ishant Sharma

93

73

37.02

0

1

38

Andre Russell

84

72

26.40

1

1

39

Rajat Bhatia

95

71

28.45

1

0

40

Mitchell McClenaghan

56

71

25.39

1

0

41

Harshal Patel

58

69

24.07

1

1

42

Ashok Dinda

78

68

30.45

1

0

43

Siddharth Trivedi

76

65

29.29

1

0

44

Jacques Kallis

98

65

35.27

0

0

45

Kieron Pollard

175

65

31.33

1

0

46

Muttiah Muralitharan

66

63

26.92

0

0

47

Shakib Al Hasan

66

61

28.40

0

0

48

Mitchell Johnson

54

61

27.90

0

0

49

Karn Sharma

67

59

27.28

2

0

50

James Faulkner

60

59

30.13

0

2

51

Shane Warne

55

57

25.38

1

0

52

Deepak Chahar

58

56

27.67

2

0

53

Siddarth Kaul

50

56

28.12

1

0

54

Shardul Thakur

55

56

30.08

0

0

55

Krunal Pandya

82

50

34.78

0

0

56

Shahbaz Nadeem

72

48

37.16

0

0

57

Shreyas Gopal

47

48

25.81

1

0

58

Shadab Jakati

59

47

30.85

2

0

59

Jofra Archer

35

46

21.32

0

0

60

Mohammed Siraj

45

46

28.80

1

0

61

Anil Kumble

42

45

23.51

2

1

62

Ryan Harris

37

45

23.26

1

0

63

Sreenath Aravind

38

45

23.08

2

0

64

Rahul Chahar

42

43

25.97

1

0

65

Yusuf Pathan

174

42

33.69

0

0

66

Varun Aaron

50

42

34.02

0

0

67

Hardik Pandya

89

42

31.26

0

0

68

Nathan Coulter-Nile

35

41

23.87

1

0

69

Rahul Sharma

44

40

27.15

0

0

70

Iqbal Abdulla

49

40

27.72

0

0

71

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth

44

40

29.85

0

0

72

Kuldeep Yadav

45

40

30.90

1

0

73

Andrew Tye

27

40

21.80

3

1

74

Parvinder Awana

33

39

26.38

1

0

75

Moises Henriques

60

39

32.51

0

0

76

Pat Cummins

37

38

30.13

1

0

77

Doug Bollinger

27

37

18.72

1

0

78

Manpreet Gony

44

37

34.78

0

0

79

Yuvraj Singh

132

36

29.91

2

0

80

Mustafizur Rahman

34

35

28.20

0

0

81

Pradeep Sangwan

39

35

33.57

0

0

82

Mitchell Starc

27

34

20.38

1

0

83

Pawan Negi

50

34

27.61

1

0

84

Dan Christian

44

34

32.29

0

0

85

Kevon Cooper

25

33

22.93

1

0

86

Khaleel Ahmed

24

32

24.56

0

0

87

Sam Curran

31

32

29.37

1

0

88

Murali Kartik

56

31

44.77

0

0

89

Thisara Perera

37

31

32.77

0

0

90

Chris Woakes

21

30

21.93

0

0

91

Prasidh Krishna

34

30

38.40

1

0

92

Marcus Stoinis

55

30

32.30

1

0

93

Varun Chakravarthy

25

29

23.82

0

1

94

Azhar Mahmood

23

29

24.13

0

0

95

Tim Southee

41

29

45.58

0

0

96

Ajit Agarkar

42

29

39.68

0

0

97

Daniel Vettori

34

28

31.39

0

0

98

Dirk Nannes

29

28

28.03

0

0

99

Rahul Tewatia

44

28

33.82

0

0

100

Pravin Tambe

33

28

30.46

1

0

 

Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who has clinched the most wickets in the IPL tournament during the course of the season. The bowler who is awarded the purple cap wears it when fielding while the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with a superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only players to have won the title twice.

