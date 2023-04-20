NASA Image of the Day, 20 April 2023: Watch Live Streaming of the Hybrid Solar Eclipse Video Here!

NASA Image of the Day, 20 April 2023: Today, the world has experienced a hybrid solar eclipse. NASA recently shared on social media that a hybrid solar eclipse under which the Moon passed between the Sun and Earth, created a total solar eclipse that was visible from Australia and Southeast Asia. However, no matter where you are, you can now watch the Moon blocking the Sun through NASA’s live video and exclusive pictures of the Solar Eclipse.

Check the latest updates on Solar Eclipse 2023 here!

NASA Astronomy Image of 20th April 2023: See Exclusive Pictures of the Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Today, the skywatchers witnessed the hybrid solar eclipse in Australia and parts of Southeast Asia. The eclipse passed over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This hybrid solar eclipse has been named after an Australian shoreline ‘Ningaloo’. A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth fully or partially align themselves. This phenomenon casts a shadow on Earth and obscures the bright face of the Sun. NASA warned the viewers that it is unsafe to look directly at the Sun for most of the eclipse without specialized eye protection.

Image Source: NASA



There are different types of eclipses like total, annular, hybrid, and partial.

- In a total eclipse, the Moon entirely blocks the Sun. This allows the skywatchers to see the star's corona – outer atmosphere.

- In an annular eclipse, the Moon perfectly lines up with the Sun. However, this time it is farther away from the surface of Earth and does not fully cover the Sun's face.

- Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve.

- In partial eclipses, the Moon is not fully lined up with the Sun, only partially covering its bright face.

The skywatchers have also shared the videos on social media:

Here is the solar eclipse in real time from the Exmouth Gulf. #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/5A583Z2E8u — Chris Lewis (@a_film_maker) April 20, 2023

Some viewers also shared the pictures on social media:

Darkness has descended on the remote Western Australia town of Exmouth as a total solar eclipse formed. Read more: https://t.co/7M7cRNqv0f #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/EjzuMN4YNk — The Australian (@australian) April 20, 2023

Solar Eclipse 2023: Watch the NASA’s Live Video Here!

For viewers from the rest of the world, NASA has shared the video link through which they can watch the live streaming of the Solar Eclipse. NASA is live streaming the telescope views of the eclipse.

People from across the world have witnessed the solar eclipse. This event is almost over but you can still can witness this rare phenomenon through the pictures and video shared by NASA. So, enjoy the live telescopic view of the hybrid solar eclipse!