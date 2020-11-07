National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: Quotes, Inspiring Messages, Slogans, and Significance

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: It is observed across the country on 7 November to spread awareness about preventing the spread of cancer and its early detection. Cancer is a non-communicable disease and is the second leading cause of death globally.

According to WHO, cancer is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. In low and middle-income countries approximately 70% of deaths occur due to cancer.

Also, around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioural and dietary risks including high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use. The most important risk factor for cancer is tobacco and is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths.

The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of eminent French-Polish scientist Madame Curie. She is famous for her work on radioactivity and twice a winner of the Nobel Prize. She was the first woman to win a Nobel prize and the only woman to win the award in two different fields.

1. "You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It's a mindset." - Dave Pelzer

2. "One day at a time, one step at a time. Do what you can, do your best. Let God handle the rest." - Michelle Jones

3. “Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me.” - Ingrid Bergman

4. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” - Cayla Mills

5. "When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: You haven't." - Thomas Edison

6. "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live." - Stuart Scott

7. " Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher." - Oprah

8. "Stand in your light and shine brightly because that is how you defeat darkness." - Leslie Esperanza Espaillat

9. "It's about focusing on the fight and not the fright." - Robin Roberts

10. “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” - Muriel Strode

11. "Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment - you just have to be willing to take it." - Emily Hollenberg

12. "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." - Maya Angelou

13. "Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." - Joshua J. Marine

14. "It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years." - Abraham Lincoln

15. "There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." - Albert Einstein

National Cancer Awareness Day: Slogans

1. Cancer Is a Word, Not a Sentence.

2. Fight the Fight, Find the Cure

3. Early Detection Saves Lives

4. I can and I will.

5. Cancer: Just Beat It!

6. Fight Cancer with Hope!

7. Fighting Cancer Is Our Goal. We Can Do It It’s In Our Soul!

8. Never, Never, Never Give Up!

9. Once You Choose Hope, Anything’s Possible!

10. To See A Rainbow We Must First Deal With The Rain!

National Cancer Awareness Day: Inspiring Messages

1. No matter how darker the night, it must be followed by dawn. No matter how painful the fight, cancer must go so you can live on. Get well soon!

2. Hope is the reconnecting bridge between cancer and recovery so never lose hope. You are a warrior so shine your way.

3. Through your pain I want to tell you that I am praying for you. May God of all comfort hold you up and give you the strength to go through each day.

4. The battle with cancer is long and hard, but this is one battle you will be glad you fought. Get well soon!

5. Going through the pain of fighting cancer is tough I know, and you are tough. I am here for you through it. Praying for your sound health and mind.

