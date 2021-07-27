National Highway 709B (NH-709B): All you need to know about Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Project

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced that the construction work on National Highway 709B (NH-709B) will begin in August 2021. It is a six-lane project that will start at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and ends at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 155-km long corridor will pass through several areas of East and Northeast Delhi. The project was delayed due to COVID-induced restrictions.

National Highway 709B: Key Highlights

1- The expected cost of the project is Rs. 1,375.56 crores.

2- The project is likely to be completed by 2023.

3- An AIIMS-like hospital is likely to be set up on the stretch to help people cut short travel time and benefit from the facility.

4- The project has already been awarded after calling fresh tender in June 2021 and the groundwork will start in August 2021.

5- The Delhi-Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shastri Park-Khajuri Khas-Delhi-UP border portion is 14.75-km-long and includes a 7-km elevated stretch.

6- In Uttar Pradesh, it will pass through Welcome City, Indrapuri and Ankur Vihar before terminating at Loni's Pooja Pusta Police Chowki.

7- It will have 19 km of an elevated stretch from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) intersection to reduce land acquisition and segregation of local traffic.

8- Shamli acts as a junction as two other major highways of the area (709A) and (709AD) intersect with (709B).

Junction list of Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Project

1- NH-24 Terminal near Akshardham

2- NH-9 near Loni

3- NE-2 near Khekra

4- NH-334B near Baghpat

5- NH-709A near Shamli

6- NH-709D near Shamli

7- NH-344 Terminal near Saharanpur

Significance of NH-709B

The upcoming NH-709B will reduce travel time to UP districts and ease traffic flow in several areas of Northeast Delhi such as Pushta Road, New Usmanpur, Sonia Vihar Extension, Khajuri Khas, West Karawal Nagar, and Bhajanpura.

The corridor is planned around Noida Link Road, Delhi's Marginal Bund Road (Pushta Road) and Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat Road.

It is to be noted that Northeast Delhi's Pushta Road is one of the most congested corridors in the national capital as it connects Delhi with the Uttar Pradesh border and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). On both sides of the road, there are slum clusters and unauthorised colonies.

Earlier, in order to decongest Delhi and Ghaziabad, financial approval for the corridor was given by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

