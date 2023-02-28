National Science Day 2023: Wishes, Greeting, Messages Quotes & More to share on this day

National Science Day 2023: February 28 marks National Science Day every year. The day marks the discovery of the Raman effect by renowned physicist CV Raman.

The theme of National Science Day this year is 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' which indicates India's emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

The theme for National Science Day 2023 was unveiled on January 10, 2023 by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science.

Every year, 28 feb, National Science Day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the “Raman Effect” by CV Raman on 28 February 1928. Sir Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics. The theme for National Science Day 2023 is ‘Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work pic.twitter.com/s1Sy12e4Fx — nimesh shiyal (@nimeshshiyal3) February 28, 2023

National Science Day 2023: Quotes

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.” – Carl Sagan “Everything is theoretically impossible until it is done.” – Robert A. Heinlein “The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” – Isaac Asimov “If we knew what it was we were doing, it would not be called research, would it?” – Albert Einstein “There are in fact two things, science and opinion; the former begets knowledge, the latter ignorance.” – Hippocrates “Science is magic that works.” – Kurt Vonnegut “Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so-called scientific knowledge.” – Thomas Edison “In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.” – Galileo Galilei “The scientist only imposes two things, namely truth and sincerity, imposes them upon himself and upon other scientists.” – Erwin Schrödinger “The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.” – Nikola Tesla

