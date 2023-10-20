National Solidarity Day 2023: Top 45 Quotes, Wishes, Images for Indian Armed Forces

National Solidarity Day 2023: Every year October 20 is observed as National Solidarity Day. The day celebrate the triump of Indian Army over the Chinese Army in 1962 Indo-China War. It is a chance to pay tribute to all the departed souls who sacrificed all of their own for national and border security. This day also honour and promote the courage of Indian forces who protect the sovereignty and security of the nation.

In the year 1966, National Solidarity Day was first coined by a special committe including Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The day was drafted to honour soldiers who participated in the war and honour their families. This article will help you with best and most creative messages to show support and respect to Indian Army.

National Solidarity Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Wishing a very Happy National Solidarity Day to everyone. This day will continue to remind us how much efforts freedom leaders put in to bring the different states of our country together. On the occasion of National Solidarity Day, we must come together and thank Sardar Patel for all the work he did in integrating India. Warm wishes to all. Happy National Solidarity Day to everyone. On this inspiring day, we must promise ourselves that we will continue to work hard to keep our country together. The greatest gift that we can give Sardar Patel is the promise that we are always going to keep our country united. Happy National Solidarity Day. On the occasion of National Solidarity Day, let us make this day a special one by thanking Sardar Patel and always celebrating this day with high spirits. He worked really hard, even in sickness, to bring the different states of our country together. Wishing a very Happy National Solidarity Day. Warm greetings on the occasion of National Solidarity Day. Unity is where the strength of any country lies and therefore, we should always stay united and strong. Warm wishes on National Solidarity Day to everyone. Let us join hands to fight against terrorism that still affects our life from different lives. Let us celebrate the occasion of National Solidarity Day by celebrating unity in diversity because despite our differences we all are one. On the occasion of National Solidarity Day, let us create more awareness about importance of unity. Stand by Army!

National Solidarity Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Warm wishes on International Human Solidarity Day to all. Let us remind our governments on this day the promises they had made to make this world a better place. Wishing a very Happy International Human Solidarity Day to you. Together if we are going to stand against a problem, we can solve it. There is nothing impossible in this world if we unite together. Warm greetings on International Human Solidarity Day to all. No matter how different we are from each other, we are still so much similar in so many ways. Happy International Human Solidarity Day. Poverty needs to be eradicated to make this world a better place. Warm wishes on International Human Solidarity Day. Together we can help in the eradication of poverty. Let us come together and join hands against poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day. The commitments made in international agreements need to be executed and the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day reminds us all about that. Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone! On this day, let's remind our governments of the commitments they made to improve the world. If we work together, nothing is impossible in this world. Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone! Despite how much we differ from one another, there are still a lot of ways in which we are alike. Cheers to World Human Solidarity Day!

National Solidarity Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory.” – Major Sudhir Kumar Walia “The enemies are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” – Major Somnath Sharma “We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war.” – General JJ Singh “I wonder whether those of our political masters who have been put in charge of the defense of the country can distinguish a mortar from a motor; a gun from a howitzer; a guerrilla from a gorilla, although a great many resemble the latter.” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw “You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who choose to fight, life has a special flavor that the protected will never know.” – Captain R. Subramanium, Vir Chakra recipient. “The enemy is not merely across the border. It is all around us, in the form of corruption, poverty, illiteracy, and communal disharmony. To fight this enemy, you need to join the Indian Army of Development.” – General Bipin Rawat, Former Chief of Army Staff. “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”- Anonymous “Soldiers do not fight because they hate what is in front of them. They fight because they love what is behind them.” – G.K. Chesterton. “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”- Martin Luther King, Jr. “Solidarity is not an act of charity, but mutual aid between forces fighting for the same objective.”- Samora Machel

Happy National Solidarity Day 2023!

Important Days in October 2023