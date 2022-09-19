NFL Week 3 Season 2022 Complete Schedule
NFL Week 3 Season 2022: Every NFL game brings out something unexpected that absolutely no one could have predicted to happen. The second week of the 2022 season was no different. The 2nd week delivered not one but two epic fourth-quarter comebacks.
The man of the week was undoubtedly the Dolphins’ QB, Tua Tagovailoa, as he turned what would be called a sore loss into an epic victory by a last-minute touchdown.
Letting bygones be bygones, we delve into week 3 of the league.
Friday, September 23, 2022
|
MATCHUP
|
Time
|
Pittsburgh
|
@ Cleveland
|
5:45 AM
Sunday, September 25, 2022
|
MATCHUP
|
TIME
|
Houston
|
@ Chicago
|
10:30 PM
|
Las Vegas
|
@ Tennessee
|
10:30 PM
|
Kansas City
|
@ Indianapolis
|
10:30 PM
|
Buffalo
|
@ Miami
|
10:30 PM
|
Detroit
|
@ Minnesota
|
10:30 PM
|
Baltimore
|
@ New England
|
10:30 PM
|
Cincinnati
|
@ New York
|
10:30 PM
|
Philadelphia
|
@ Washington
|
10:30 PM
|
New Orleans
|
@ Carolina
|
10:30 PM
|
Jacksonville
|
@ Los Angeles
|
1:35 AM
|
Los Angeles
|
@ Arizona
|
1:55 AM
|
Atlanta
|
@ Seattle
|
1:55 AM
|
Green Bay
|
@ Tampa Bay
|
1:55 AM
|
San Francisco
|
@ Denver
|
5:50 AM
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|
MATCHUP
|
TIME
|
Dallas
|
@ New York
|
5:45 AM