NFL Week 3 Season 2022 Complete Schedule

Now that we are done and dusted with the second week of NFL season 2022. What will await the audience this time?
NFL Week 3 Season 2022 Complete Schedule
NFL Week 3 Season 2022 Complete Schedule

NFL Week 3 Season 2022: Every NFL game brings out something unexpected that absolutely no one could have predicted to happen. The second week of the 2022 season was no different. The 2nd week delivered not one but two epic fourth-quarter comebacks. 

The man of the week was undoubtedly the Dolphins’ QB, Tua Tagovailoa, as he turned what would be called a sore loss into an epic victory by a last-minute touchdown. 

Letting bygones be bygones, we delve into week 3 of the league. 

Friday, September 23, 2022

MATCHUP

Time

Pittsburgh

  @  Cleveland      

5:45 AM

Sunday, September 25, 2022

MATCHUP

TIME

Houston

  @  Chicago

10:30 PM

Las Vegas

  @  Tennessee

10:30 PM

Kansas City

  @  Indianapolis

10:30 PM

Buffalo

  @  Miami

10:30 PM

Detroit

  @  Minnesota

10:30 PM

Baltimore

  @  New England

10:30 PM

Cincinnati

  @  New York

10:30 PM

Philadelphia

  @  Washington

10:30 PM

New Orleans

  @  Carolina

10:30 PM

Jacksonville

  @  Los Angeles

1:35 AM

Los Angeles

  @  Arizona

1:55 AM

Atlanta

  @  Seattle

1:55 AM

Green Bay

  @  Tampa Bay

1:55 AM

San Francisco

  @  Denver

5:50 AM

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

MATCHUP

TIME

Dallas

  @  New York

5:45 AM

 

FAQ

When will NFL week 3 start?

The third week of NFL season 2022 begins on Friday, September 25th.

What week of NFL season 2022 are we in?

We are in the 3rd week of NFL season 2022.

How long does an NFL season last?

Each NFL season lasts 18 weeks.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next