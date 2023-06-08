Odd One Out: Only A Record-Holding Genius Can Find The Odd Digit in 3 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Odd One Out: Digit-based odd one-out puzzles is often used as brain teasers or logic exercises. The significance of these puzzles lies in their ability to challenge and engage our logical reasoning skills, pattern recognition abilities, and attention to detail.

Source: Brightside.com

This puzzle above in the picture presents a sequence or group of numbers, with one number that differs from the others in some way. The task here is to identify the odd number or the one that does not fit the established pattern.

Can you find the odd digit in the picture?

Odd One Out puzzles are popularly known as Knock Out in America. By solving these puzzles, individuals can enhance their cognitive abilities, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and deductive reasoning. They encourage analytical thinking and provide a fun way to exercise the mind while improving logical skills.

Check Your IQ Level By Finding The Odd Pair Of Red Heels In 7 Seconds. Good Luck!

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

This picture is from Brightside. It shows a total of pair 136 digits divided into 17 columns and 8 rows. And your task here is to find the odd digit in the picture. Scroll through each row and column to not miss any clues.

Help Rebecca to find the odd pair of earrings hidden in the picture within 7 seconds. Hurry Up!

Remember you just have 7 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Source: Brightside.com

That’s L among the 1s in the picture.

These puzzles can be an entertaining and interactive way to stimulate the brain and provide a mental break from routine tasks. They can be enjoyed individually or as a group activity, fostering healthy competition and promoting teamwork.

Overall, digit-based odd one-out puzzles offer an engaging and challenging way to sharpen our cognitive skills and entertain ourselves through logical thinking and pattern recognition.

Also Check:

Only A High IQ Person Can Spot The Odd Korean Character Within 13 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

You and Your Friends Need An Eye Of A Hawk To Find Odd Sun In 5 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Only 1 Out Of 10 High IQ Person Can Find Fake Nail Polish In 9 Seconds. Try Your Luck!