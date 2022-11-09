On This Day November 9th: Find out the Historical and Cultural facts

Many of the well known events took place on this day, November 9. The most significant could be the opening of the Berlin Wall, the well known Symbol of the Cold War erected in 1961.

This day also marks the history with the birth of names which brought their nations immense pride by doing excellent in sports and games.

One of those names ,Garry Kasparov, who only at the age of 22 defeated Anatoly Karpov, Russian Chess Master and became the youngest male world chess champion.

To find out about more interesting and inspiring facts read the separated sections and increase your knowledge!

HISTORIC EVENTS

In 1989, the historic event of Opening of the Berlin Wall by the German Government took place on this Day. It is a Long a symbol of the Cold War, which was erected in 1961, lengthening 28 miles (45 km) to separate the western and eastern sectors of Berlin. This day is also markeed as world freedom day which was designated by president George Bush in 2001. In 1953,Cambodia came to be independent of France on this day. In 1943,The United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration was created on this day by a 44-nation agreement. In 1938,the horrific event, Beginning on this night, called Kristallnacht (“Crystal Night” or “Night of Broken Glass”), erupted on this day in which 48 hours of Nazi initiated violence came out to be against the Jewish throughout Germany and Austria, ensuing destruction and vandalism of synagogues and Jewish businesses. At Least 91 Jews died in this incident.

WARFARE

In 2019, India’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hindus over Muslims in feud over who has right to the holy site in the city of Ayodhya on this day. In 1923,The Beer Hall Putsch led by Adolf Hitler was ceased after 16 Nazis were killed on a march towards the Marienplatz in the centre of Munich, Germany on this day. In 1799,The Coup of 18–19 Brumaire began in Paris, marking Napoleon's rise to power and the end of the French Revolution .He became the dictator of France under the title of First Consul on this day.

LITERATURE

In 2004, the Swedish writer and activist Stieg Larsson died from a heart attack in Stockholm on this day. This happened a year before The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, his most popular novel was published. In 1877,the Indian poet and philosopher Sir Muḥammad Iqbāl was born on this day. He was known for his effective efforts to orchestrate his fellow Muslims towards the establishment of a separate Muslim state. Now in Pakistan, he was born in Sialkot, India.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

In 1922,Albert Einstein was named the winner of the 1921 Nobel Prize for Physics for his explanation of the photoelectric effect on this day. Though the Nobel committee had delayed awarding the 1921 physics prize until 1922. In 1907, The Cullinan Diamond, the largest diamond ever discovered was presented to King Edward VII on his birthday on this day. In 1922 Frederick Soddy won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on this day which was announced in 1922 due to a technicality.

SPORTS

In 1996, Evander Holyfield scored a technical knockout of Mike Tyson and won the heavyweight boxing championship for a third time on this day. In 1985,Garry Kasparov, when he was 22 years old, defeated Anatoly Karpov and became the youngest male world chess champion. In 1923, Alice Coachman became the first African American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 1948., was born on this day.

Music

In 1922,American singer and film actress Dorothy Dandridge, the first Black woman who was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress, was born on this day. In 1858, the 1st performance of the NY Symphony Orchestra took place on this day.

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

In 1984,Horror Classic, Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street was launched in American theaters on this day and introduced moviegoers to the villain Freddy Krueger. The movie then led to a number of spin off sequels.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

1. 1877 Allama Iqbal, Indian philosopher and poet 2. 1911 Tabish Dehlvi, Pakistani poet 3, 1972 Laxmi Poruri, American tennis star





