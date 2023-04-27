Only 2% of people can spot a lemon in the street in 5 seconds in this mind-blowing optical illusion. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

It is an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family and a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions provide healthy brain exercise while also temporarily relieving stress from our daily lives.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion problems can help boost the power of observation and improve attention.

Are you observant enough?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion - Find Lemon in the Street in 5 Seconds

The image shared above shows a busy street scene that is filled with various coloured lamps.

Looks beautiful, isn't it?

As the title suggests, a lemon is hiding in the street scene and you need to find the lemon within 5 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

These types of optical illusion challenges can help enhance cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking in individuals.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Did you Find Lemon in the Street in 5 Seconds?

The task of finding a lemon in the street is a tough one as the lemon has expertly blended in with the surroundings making it difficult to notice.

Only those with excellent observation skills and situational awareness can spot the lemon in the street in 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the lemon?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

You’ll need keen attention to detail in order to successfully spot a lemon in the street.

You can start by focusing on the image, zooming in and out of the image and see if you can spot anything resembling a lemon.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully spotted the lemon in the street?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals have already spotted the lemon with the help of their razor-sharp observation skills.

Congratulations to all of them.

Some of our users might still be looking for the lemon.

We appreciate the efforts you have put in and also understand that it can get confusing as optical illusions are created so that they can trick your mind and eyes.

Don't worry, we have you covered.

You can stop your search now and check the solution below.

Find Lemon in 5 Seconds - Solution

The lemon that you were looking for is on the right side of the image, it is hanging in a wire along with other lamps. The lemon is bright yellow in colour and is slightly different from the lamps.

