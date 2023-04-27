Optical Illusion: Only the most attentive eyes can spot a bottle in the picture in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills.

They provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively.

Also, it is also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can improve cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, and perception.

Additionally, they can also help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion - Find the Bottle in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which a parrot can be seen upside down.

As the title suggests, there is a bottle that is hiding somewhere in the picture and your task is to spot it in 7 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did you Find the Bottle in 7 Seconds?

The task of finding the bottle in the picture is an excellent way to test your attentiveness.

Individuals with a keen eye for detail will be able to identify the bottle within the time limit.

The way the bottle has blended into the scene makes it challenging to identify it at first glance.

You must observe the image carefully to spot the hidden bottle.

It is not visible at first glance, but if you focus on the image, it will become clearer.

Have you spotted the bottle?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found the bottle in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive sets of eyes have already spotted the bottle with their excellent observation skills.

Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for the bottle can check out the answer below.

Find the Bottle in 7 Seconds - Solution

The location of the bottle is on the topmost part of the image slightly away from the centre, if you look closely at the feathers of the parrot, you can see a bottle there.

Wasn’t that fun?

If you loved this challenge, try some more below:

