Only 5% of the people can find the hidden dog in the jungle within 17 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so beautiful.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills are optical illusions.

One can quickly master the ability to comprehend optical illusions with regular practice.

Do you want to know how effective you are at observing things?

To find it right away, try this quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Dog in Jungle within 17 seconds

Source: Bored Panda

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which you can see logs of wood kept, and the snow suggests that it is winter season.

As the title suggests, there is a hidden dog in this jungle scene and you need to find the dog within 17 seconds.

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Dog in the Jungle within 17 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the dog in the jungle within 17 seconds.

The snow and the logs of wood create a perfect environment for camouflaging and the fur colour of the fur of the dog further enhances the effect.

The key to solving the problem is to pay close attention to the image.

The dog can be anywhere in this image and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the dog within the time limit.

This is a medium-difficulty challenge and will be an ideal one to test how good your observation skills are.

Have you spotted the dog in the jungle?

Hurry up; almost half of the time has already been consumed.

You need to focus on the image to get the exact location of the dog.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The dog’s fur is the same as that of the colour of the wood.

That is one major hint and now you must be able to spot the dog.

Final few seconds are left.

Did you see the dog?

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Then keep reading.

The solution will be provided below.

Find the Dog in 17 Seconds - Solution

The dog is located just a little left of the centre of the image and a little right of the big uncut tree, peeping out of the snow.