Which Is the Only City That Serves as the Capital of Two States?

Chandigarh is the only city in India that serves as the capital of two states, Punjab and Haryana. It holds a special position in India’s administrative and geographical setup. Unlike other Indian cities, Chandigarh is not part of any state but is governed directly by the Central Government as a Union Territory. This makes it a truly unique city, one that connects two major North Indian states while maintaining its own distinct identity. Why Chandigarh Is the Capital of Two States? The reason behind Chandigarh’s dual status dates back to 1966, when the state of Haryana was formed from the eastern part of Punjab on linguistic grounds. Both new states needed a capital city to manage their government operations. Instead of building two new cities, the Indian government decided that Chandigarh would serve as a shared capital for both Punjab and Haryana.

This arrangement was meant to be temporary, but over the years, Chandigarh became an integral administrative and cultural center for both states. The city hosts important government offices, state assemblies, and secretariats for both Punjab and Haryana, making it a symbol of cooperation and shared governance. A Planned City Designed by Le Corbusier Chandigarh is known as one of the most well-planned cities in India, designed by the world-renowned French architect Le Corbusier. His vision transformed Chandigarh into a modern urban masterpiece, featuring wide roads, organized sectors, landscaped gardens, and open green spaces. The city was built after India’s independence to represent a new, progressive identity for the nation. Unlike many Indian cities that evolved over centuries, Chandigarh was carefully designed from scratch. Its layout emphasizes simplicity, order, and harmony with nature, earning it recognition as a model city of modern architecture.

Governance of Chandigarh Although Chandigarh serves as the capital for two states, it is not governed by either Punjab or Haryana. It functions as a Union Territory, administered by a Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Government of India. The city houses the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which delivers justice for both states. In addition, the Governor of Punjab also acts as the Administrator of Chandigarh, symbolizing its shared political importance. This special governance system allows Chandigarh to operate smoothly despite its dual capital status. Interesting Facts About Chandigarh •Only city in India serving as the capital of two states: Chandigarh’s rare administrative setup makes it one of a kind in the country. •A Union Territory, not part of any state: It is managed directly by the Central Government, ensuring neutral governance.