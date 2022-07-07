Optical Illusion: Can You See Orange Squares In The Image For 15 Seconds Straight? 

The Optical Illusion Test below is a complete analysis of anyone’s cognitive skills. This optical illusion image is a beautiful and colourful combination of squares inside squares. Check the image below and tell us if you can spot the same colour squares inside blue and yellow squares or if the colours vary as per your vision. This is not a personality test or a brain teaser, but it would show you the power of optical illusions and how your mind functions.

Try following the same rules before looking at the picture below as we have written in our previous optical illusion tests.

Close your eyes and clear your mind of everything else Try to see the image exactly for 15 seconds If you see same-coloured squares in blue and yellow squares tell us through the comment box Do not get frustrated or doubt your cognitive skills if you do not see the same orange-coloured squares.

Optical Illusion Picture

Take a look at this picture below.

What do you see here? There are many squares inside which there are also squares. The squares are of two colours- yellow and blue.

Inside the yellow and blue squares, one can see the various coloured squares. Do you see the same coloured orange squares or the orange and pink coloured squares?

Optical Illusion: Analysis

The different colours of squares inside blue and yellow squares are not the artist's representations but actually optical illusions.

Try closing one of your eyes and looking at the squares. Did you see the same colours now?

No?

You will not. The colour of the squares varies because of the Bezold effect.

To know what exactly is this effect scroll down.

Bezold Effect:

The smaller squares inside the blue and yellow squares are all the same colour. They seem different namely magenta and orange coloured because the colour is perceived differently depending on its relation to adjacent colours. In this case, the blue or yellow squares are the colours that are of the outer squares.

The Bezold Effect is the reason you were seeing different coloured squares inside yellow and blue. We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion test. You may be interested in some more below:

