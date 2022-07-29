Optical Illusion: Can you spot the Hidden Crocodile within 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden crocodile in this optical illusion image? Take a close look at the picture and try to spot the hidden crocodile within 13 seconds. It will be a great brain teaser for you.

Optical Illusion Image

Take a look at the optical illusion image below.

This image is captured by Seattle-based wildlife photographer Art Wolfe. We can see that in this captivating image, there is a water source with aquatic plants. There is something else here that needs your attention. It is a crocodile which is hidden among these marine plants, and it is looking directly at you.

Give yourself a chance to improve your observation skills and find the hidden crocodile.

Here is a challenge. Can you spot the crocodile within 13 seconds?

Some readers could solve it within 9 seconds. Can you beat them?

Did you spot the hidden crocodile? No?

Let us give you some hints about finding the crocodile.

Optical Illusion Test - Hints

Hint 1: The crocodile is hidden underwater.

Hint 2: It is looking to pounce on its target

Hint 3: Try looking from top to bottom of the picture to identify the hidden crocodile.

Time is running out.

Not able to spot the crocodile yet?

Here is a major hint to help you out

The crocodile has blended with the environment and is in between the aquatic plants. Observe the picture now.

Well, most of you might have spotted the crocodile by now.

Congratulations, you have excellent observational skills.

For those who didn’t, nothing is lost. We will help you with the biggest hint of all.

The crocodile is of a different colour than the plants.

Now, did you see the crocodile?

Here’s the image

We hope that you had a good time solving this optical illusion test. You can try out more of such optical illusion tests to improve your observation skills.

