Optical Illusion: Can you Spot the Hidden Snake in 13 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are designed to trick our brains and improve our observation skills. In this optical test, we will be challenging you to spot the hidden snake that is hiding in the greenery.

This will be a great mental exercise for your brain and will help in improving your focus.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s start then.

Optical Illusion - Spot the Hidden Snake in 13 Seconds

Look at the image below

Source: Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast

In this image posted by Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast on Facebook, we can see a garden scene with lots of greenery all around.

Also visible is one end of what looks like a swimming pool.

There is a hidden snake in this optical illusion image and you need to find the snake in 13 seconds.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Great, then let’s get started.

Observe the image carefully and see if you can spot any changes.

Try This:

Optical Illusion: Can you Find Four Hidden Cats in 11 Seconds?

Were you able to spot the hidden snake?

No?

Let us help you with some hints.

Hint 1: The snake is not in the left or right side of the image

Hint 2: The snake is not green in colour

Hurry up!

The clock is ticking.

The slithering serpent is waiting to be uncovered.

We believe some of you might have spotted the snake by now.

You have excellent observation skills. Keep up the good work.

Those still searching need to be reminded that some final seconds are left.

Give your best effort.

2..

1..

And..

Time Over.

How many of you could spot the hidden snake?

Want to know where the snake hiding?

Then, scroll down for the solution.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Snake Solution

The snake is a slender one and is hiding along the boundary of the swimming pool and due to its colour, it has blended with the tiles of the swimming pool boundary.

Try some more optical challenges here:

Optical Illusion: You are a Puzzle Champion if You Can Spot Three Pigs Without Party Hats in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion: You Have Hawk Eyes if You Can Spot Larry the Cat in 11 Seconds

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it. For more such exciting stuff, please stay connected with us.