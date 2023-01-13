Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a hairclip in the doormat within 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

According to research, optical illusions can help in understanding the workings of the human brain.

Scientists have been able to identify which areas of the brain are activated when humans engage with optical illusions thanks to the insights gained from studies on the impact of optical illusions on the brain.

Besides acting as research aids in scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Optical Illusions are also helpful in improving your observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the eagle in the alpine forest within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hairclip in Doormat in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a doormat scene where you are asked to find a hairclip within 10 seconds.

It is a good test of your observation skills and the time element further adds to the competitiveness of the challenge.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Optical Illusion Test: Only a genius can find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds. Can you?

Did You Find the Hairclip in 10 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a hairclip and you have 10 seconds to spot it.

To solve this optical illusion challenge, you must be detailed oriented with good observation skills.

Have you spotted the hairclip?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the hairclip in the picture.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only four to five seconds are remaining.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

5..

4..

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit has expired.

Wondering where the hairclip is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hairclip in 10 Seconds - Solution

The hairclip can be seen above the centre of the image. It is marked with a circle to make it easy to locate.

