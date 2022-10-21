Optical Illusion: Find the hidden fish in 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion: The rising popularity of optical illusions is evident from the increasing number of netizens that love to solve these challenges.

Optical illusions are mind-bending illusions in the form of images that tricks our brains and eyes. There are three types of optical illusions which are physical, physiological and cognitive.

The objective of optical illusions is to engage the human mind and in doing so improve observation skills.

Do you think you have good observation skills?

Then, try this optical illusion challenge now.

The above image shows an underwater scene in which you can see various marine creatures happily moving around.

There are starfishes, snails, octopuses, and seahorses. All are in a jolly mood and are enjoying their time out in the water.

We can say that marine animals are socialising.

Now, the challenge as you have read from the title above is to find the hidden fish and you have 11 seconds to do that.

Look carefully at the picture and see if you can spot the hidden fish within the time limit.

This challenge can be attempted by teens and adults alike, as this activity is aimed at testing the levels of your perception and observation skills.

Did you spot the fish?

While you are searching for the fish, here’s a fun fact

Did you Know:

The ocean is home to 94% of life on the earth.

Now, back to the challenge.

Have you spotted the fish?

Take a closer look at the image, it will be visible to you.

Hurry up, time’s running out.

We believe that some of you have already spotted the fish.

While others are still searching for the same.

If you are one of those who are still searching for the fish, then scroll below for the solution.

The fish can be seen under the mast of the boat.