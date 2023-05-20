Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden cat in this busy place is super tough. Can you find the hidden cat?

Every now and then, one must stimulate the mind with a challenging task, in order for it to grow and learn. With this very thought, we have brought forward an exciting task for you all. Today's challenge is different from all our previous ones. What makes it different from the previous ones is its level of difficulty. Every now and then we come up with challenges that are easy or medium in their level of difficulty in order to offer you a light-hearted reading experience. However, the challenge that we have come up with today is extremely hard. Not many would be able to crack this. So what actually is the challenge?

Well, all you have to do is find the hidden cat in this busy place. Does this sound easy? Well, it definitely is not. So what actually makes it difficult? Two things. One, the cat is hidden in the most unexpected place. You may have successfully found the hidden cats in many of our previous "find the hidden animal" challenges, but the cat in this image is special in the sense that it is quite hard to find. The second thing that makes this challenge super hard is that you have a set time frame in which you need to find the hidden cat. Yes, you only have 10 seconds to find the hidden cat in the image. Aren't you excited? Well, hold on to your excitement, as you have a set of rules to follow before you begin.

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple, straightforward, and clear. Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden cat the moment the timer starts. Stop just when the timer beeps. Now that you know the rules, you are all set for the challenge.

Find the hidden cat in not more than 10 seconds!

Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

Here has been the cat hiding all this while!

The Cat

Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)