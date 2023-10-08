Optical illusions are a type of illusion caused by the visual system. They are images or pictures that we perceive differently than they really are. Optical illusions can be caused by a variety of factors, such as the way that light is reflected or refracted, the way that our brains process visual information, and the way that our eyes move.

Optical illusions can also be used to test IQ. Some optical illusions are designed to challenge our perception and problem-solving skills. For example, some optical illusions require us to identify hidden objects or patterns or to solve puzzles.

Studies have shown that people with higher IQs are better at solving optical illusions. This is because people with higher IQs are better at processing visual information and at thinking outside the box.

Only highly observant can count how many ‘Q’ are hidden within 12 seconds!

This challenge is designed to test your observational skills and your ability to focus under pressure. The letter Qs are hidden in plain sight, but it can be not easy to spot if you are not paying close attention.

If you can spot all the Qs within 12 seconds, then you are a highly observant person! If it takes you longer, or if you can't find all the Qs, don't worry. It is a challenging challenge, and even the most observant people can be fooled by optical illusions.

Hidden Optical Illusions Answers

Did you spot all the Qs? If you still searching, you’re certainly not alone. Check below for the answer.

