Optical illusions are images or objects that deceive or trick our brains into seeing things that are not really there or seeing things differently than they actually are. They can be caused by a variety of factors, including the way our eyes and brains work, the way light is reflected, and the way our brains interpret patterns.

There are many different types of optical illusions, including cognitive illusions that trick our brains into making incorrect assumptions or interpretations, physiological illusions that are caused by the way our eyes and brain work together, and physical illusions that are caused by the way light is reflected or refracted.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot Two Hidden Faces Within 12 Seconds?

Optical illusions can be used to test IQ because they require people to use their visual perception, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills to decipher the illusion. People with high IQs tend to be better at spotting hidden objects or patterns in optical illusions.

There are two faces hidden in this optical illusion image. They are disguised with the shapes and patterns of different objects in the picture. Can you see them?

If you can spot the two hidden faces within 12 seconds, congratulations! You have excellent visual perception, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills.

However, if you weren't able to spot the two hidden faces in 12 seconds, don't worry. It's a difficult challenge! Just keep practicing and you'll eventually get better at solving optical illusions.

Hidden Optical Illusions Answers

Did you spot the faces? If you still can’t see the faces, you’re certainly not alone. Check below for the answer.

