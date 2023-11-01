Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mouse Hidden Among Rabbits in Picture within 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the mouse who is hiding among the rabbits in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot the Mouse Hidden Among the Rabbits In the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of rabbits of different colours. However, somewhere among the rabbits, a mouse is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Can you spot the mouse hiding among all these rabbits?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden mouse inside the group of rabbits. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden mouse inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Mouse in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden mouse among the rabbits. It may appear too tricky to spot the mouse, but if you look at the face of the animal on the center-left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden mouse. The mouse has been camouflaged with the colour of rabbits. However, the mouse can be identified through his legs, toes, and ears and he is holding a pink umbrella.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden mouse in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden mouse in the group of rabbits inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden mouse inside this optical illusion?

