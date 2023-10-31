Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Bulb Hidden Among Japanese Lamps in Picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a bulb can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a bulb is hiding among the Japanese lamp in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Bulb Hidden Among the Japanese Lamp in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the multiple Japanese lamps hanging in the air. However, a bulb is hiding among the Japanese lamps in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden object inside the picture by asking “There’s something here that glows, but it’s not a Japanese lamp”.

It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden bulb in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Bulb in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden bulb, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the top bottom right side of the image, you will see an illuminating bulb hiding between the Japanese lamps. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden bulb inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the bulb is hiding at the bottom right among the Japanese lamps. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the bulb hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the bulb hidden inside this optical illusion image?

