Optical Illusion IQ Test: How Attentive are you? Prove by Finding the Dog in the Backyard in 10 Seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Dog in the Backyard in 10 Seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion.

Credit: © shawski04 / Reddit

In this optical illusion picture test, you can see a big backyard and the woods behind it. You can see the wooden fence, the grassy ground, and the lush green trees. But what you cannot see is a dog.

Yes, there is a dog hiding somewhere in the image. This mind-boggling image is captured by Reddit user @shawski04. The Orginal Poster (OP) was looking for their dog in the backyard when they took this image.

Your goal in this optical illusion image is to find the dog in the given time. As usual, we have a time set for this hidden dog optical illusion as well. We are giving you 10 seconds to solve this online puzzle.

It is said that only highly attentive people can find the dog in the backyard in 10 seconds.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, guys, 10 seconds and no more.

We have given this mind-boggling optical illusion test solution at the end. However, don’t scroll down without trying to find the dog by yourself first. If you cheat, you will never know whether you are highly attentive or not.

Let’s get back to our optical illusion test now.

Have you found the dog in the backyard?

The clock’s ticking!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, guys!

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the dog. Nonetheless, we are revealing the answer to this hidden animal optical illusion puzzle below. Scroll down to see where exactly our dog was hiding.

Optical illusion IQ Test Answer

In this optical illusion image test, you had to find the dog in the backyard in 10 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the dog, don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side | Credit: @shawski04 Reddit

We hope you liked this Optical illusion.

Optical illusions are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, Optical illusions make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

