Optical illusion IQ test: You will fail to find all FOUR cats in the image in 15 Secs!

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Optical Illusion - Find 4 Cats in 15 Seconds or Fail!

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Tariq Tahir

You can see the backyard of a home in this optical illusion image. There are four cats lying around somewhere in this mind-boggling image.

Your goal is to try and find all four cats in the image in 15 seconds or less. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot all of the cats?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the clothes and the fence.

Now, did you find the cats?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found all four cats by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find them hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the four cats.

Optical Illusion Challenge Solution

Three of the cats were quite easy to find. The fourth one was the toughest nut to crack. Only after increasing the brightness and substantially reducing the contrast were we able to find the fourth hidden cat. Here, take a look for yourself.

Amazing, isn’t it? We hope you liked this tough optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that trick the brain into perceiving something differently than it actually is. These illusions can take many forms, from simple patterns that appear to move or change shape, to more complex images that seem to defy the laws of physics. They can be both intriguing and confounding, making them a popular subject of study for scientists and a fun puzzle for people of all ages to enjoy. Try more optical illusions like these with us:

