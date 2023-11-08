Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius Can Spot the Hidden Frog Inside the Lotus Pond Picture in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a lotus pond where a frog is hiding inside the picture. Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius Can Spot the Hidden Frog Inside the Lotus Pond Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a puzzle to test the brains of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a frog is hiding inside the beautiful lotus pond. In the image, you can see that there is a beautiful pond filled with green grass and pink lotus. This optical illusion asks you to find the frog hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the frog hidden inside the lotus pond. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden frog inside the picture.

Did You Spot the Frog in 11 Seconds? Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden frog inside the lotus pond. It may appear too tricky to find the frog but if you look on the top-right side of the pond inside the picture, then you will be able to spot the hidden frog. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden frog as it has been camouflaged with the plants of the pond.