Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Pig Hidden Among Chickens in the Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a pig can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a pig is hiding among the chickens in the picture.
Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Pig Hidden Among the Chickens in the Picture!
Image Source: Bright Side
The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see brown and off-white chickens. However, a pig is hiding among the chickens in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal inside the picture by asking “Find the pig”.
It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden pig in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.
Did You Spot the Hidden Pig in 7 seconds?
If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden pig, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the bottom right side of the image, you will see a pig hiding between the chickens. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.
For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden pig inside the picture:
Image Source: Bright Side
So, the pig is hiding at the center-right side of the picture among the chickens. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the pig hidden in the image.
Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the pig hidden inside this optical illusion image?
