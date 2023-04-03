Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only the most observant can spot the dog that will scare the fox away in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot the dog to scare away the fox in 8 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this optical illusion picture, a nasty fox has crept inside the farm and started killing geese. If you take a closer look at the image, you will find that there is a kennel on the farm. So, there must be a dog somewhere. Can you spot the dog in time to scare the fox away?

The test for you is to try to find the fox in 8 seconds.

Get ready, for the challenge is about to begin.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Remember that you only have 8 seconds to solve this optical illusion test. If you take any more time, the fox will kill all of the geese.

Did you spot the dog?

If not, then there is a small hint for you.

Optical illusion hint: The dog is somewhere near its kennel.

Let’s hope that this hint allows you to spot the dog easily.

Hurry up. The clock’s ticking!

The countdown will begin soon.

3

2

1

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the dog and save the geese?

If you were, then congratulations! You are definitely one of the most observant people. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this hidden animal optical illusion, you had to spot the dog to scare away the fox, which killed the geese in 8 seconds. If you were not able to spot the dog then look below to see its solution.

Source: Bright Side

