Optical illusion IQ test: Spot the cat hidden on the tree in 5 seconds, if you can!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot the cat on the tree in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this optical illusion, there is a cat hidden somewhere. Can you find it?

Since this is a test, you have limited time to solve the problem. Now, the test for you is to try and find the hidden cat in 5 seconds or less.

Are you ready?

Get your glasses and magnifying lenses because your time starts now!

All the best.

Did you spot the cat?

If not, then let us give you a teeny-tiny hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The cat is hiding in the dead centre of the image. Happy solving!

Have you found the cat now?

Time’s running out.

Hurry up. The countdown will begin soon.

The clock’s ticking.

3

2

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this hidden cat optical illusion?

If you were, then congratulations, you have great eyesight and attention to detail. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this hidden animal optical illusion, you had to find the cat hidden in the tree in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this test, then look below to see where the cat was hiding.

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion problem with us. You can also try your hand at these:

