Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: Only 1% can spot Crying Boy's lost Bunny within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where the crying Boy's stuffed bunny has been lost somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Crying Boy's lost Bunny hiding in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, you can see that the boy is crying in front of his mother. He is holding the picture of the bunny that has got gottent inside the room. It is difficult to find the lost bunny as the room is filled with lots of toys. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the Crying Boy's lost Bunny hiding somewhere inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the stuffed bunny in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Stuffed bunny in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking “Where is the stuffed bunny?” Try to spot the crying boy’s bunny inside the room. It may appear too tricky to find the bunny at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the Crying Boy's Bunny is hiding behind the box. The bunny is hiding on the bottom right side of the picture as highlighted below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Crying Boy's Stuffed Bunny hidden inside this optical illusion image?

