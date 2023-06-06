Optical Illusion: Mobile phones not allowed in the exam hall! Hey, whose mobile phone beeped? Can you find the hidden mobile phone?

"Rules of the Examination.

1) Every question carries 20 marks.

2) All questions are compulsory.

3) Carrying mobile phones or any other electronic device is STRICTLY PROHIBITTED in the exam hall. Doing so can attract penalties and shall immediately bar the student from taking the examination.

4) Any attempt of whispering/ cheating in the exam hall shall lead to immediate rustication of the student.

All the best for your exam!"

Read the rules of the question paper.

While these clearly stated rules are enough to give the students the right warnings and oblige them to take the exam with sheer discipline and honesty, some students may just not listen. The fear of not scoring well or the general careless attitude of students fuels the courage in them to break examination rules and cheat in even those exams that are super important. And oh, to the great happiness of such cheating students, many times they are able to escape the eyes of the invigilator. All thanks to Darwin's theories, the young generation is often smarter than the older ones and is able to deceive them with their unfaithful tricks in the examination halls. While they do get some extra marks and get passed in tough examinations, such students become unfaithful citizens of tomorrow. The parents and teachers who support cheating in examination halls are actually individuals who are, perhaps, indirectly motivating them to cheat in many areas of their lives. Children who learn to cheat in exams in their childhood often become liars who cheat in relationships and citizens who cheat in their own country just to escape a few more hours of hard work and to outshine others. And oh, students who cheat in examinations may get better marks, but their knowledge is always undoubtedly questionable. Thus, while cheating in exams may sound like a daredevilry act and may be counted as one of the fondest memories of childhood, it is indeed harmful to both the students and society as a whole.

Therefore, it is important to support honesty and faithfulness in taking any examination, even if the results of the exams are not favorable.

However, despite so many moral lectures and modeling, sometimes, it is impossible to teach such values to some students. They feel that being able to effortlessly cheat in exams or break the rules of the examination hall makes them appear super cool.

For instance, everything seemed good in the exam hall in the given picture. It seemed as if all the students have worked really hard and are dedicatedly appearing for the test. However, doubts spiked in the mind of the invigilator the moment the sound of a mobile phone beeping in the class entered his ears. At first, he thought it is his personal mobile phone, but when he realized that he actually turned his personal mobile phone off for the three hours of the examination, that is when he couldn't resist his urge to look for the hidden mobile phone in the class, without disturbing the dedicated students.

Yes, today's "Find the hidden object" challenge is a bit different. Who is cheating in the exam?

Can you help the invigilator find the hidden mobile phone?

Image Source: Shutterstock

Well, we were able to find the hidden mobile phone, and the result may shock you a bit.

Lisa is the cheater!

Image Source: Shutterstock

Don't believe us?

Have a closer look at the picture!

Image Source: Shutterstock

What we thought of as her hairpin was actually her mobile phone disguised. Such is the smartness of the present-day generation, however, it is sad to see that such a smartness is being utilized for the purpose of cheating in the examination. Lisa did a wrong act and thus, she deserves to be punished. Sometimes, harsh punishments for the cheaters are actually justice served to the faithful ones, both in the exam hall and in society in general.

