Only an observer can spot 6 animals hidden on the road in 9 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you. Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Spot 6 animals in 9 seconds

Source: The Sun

In the image above, you can see a roadside view. There are 6 animals hidden in this picture. Only people with exceptional observation skills will be able to find all of the animals within the time limit. Will you? Let’s find out how observant you are.

Set the timer to 9 seconds on your phone or watch and get looking. Your time starts now. We wish you the best of luck.

How many animals have you found till now? Hurry up. You will run out of time soon. You will need a strong imagination to solve this puzzle because many of the animals are abstract. You need to look up, look down, squint, focus, un-focus, twist, spin, flip, look sideways, up ways, back ways, and every other way you can think of to solve this optical puzzle.

And time’s up, people. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot 6 hidden animals in the picture. Here they are:

Source: The Sun

