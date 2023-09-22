Only individuals with super vision can spot the dog among the daisy flowers in 9 seconds.

Optical illusions are puzzles made up of mind-bending pictures that frequently hide something in plain sight. According to researchers, solving these illusory puzzles provides a wonderful brain workout, which can considerably improve your problem-solving and observation skills. Also, solving these illusory puzzles has been scientifically proven to improve your concentration power and boost your mood. So, if you are having a bad or boring day, solve an optical illusion puzzle. And if you are looking for a way to test your observation skills, solve another optical puzzle.

Luckily, we have an amazing puzzle prepared for you today. This one is going to simply blow your mind because of how easily deceiving this is. Are you ready to have your mind blown? We sure hope you are. Let’s go.

Spot the dog in 9 seconds

Source: Bouncy Mustard

In this optical illusion puzzle, you can see a garden full of daisy flowers. If you think that the flowers are the only cute thing present in this picture, you will be wrong. There is an adorable dog present somewhere in this picture. The little doggie is hidden among the daisies and only someone who has super vision will be able to see it. Can you?

Let’s find out. We advise you to go and get your glasses and set a timer of 9 seconds on your phone or watch. Begin the timer as your time starts now. All the best.

We have provided the solution to this optical puzzle at the end, however, we recommend that you scroll down only after you have solved this picture puzzle by yourself first.

Keep the timer in mind and stop searching when it stops. This is a test of your vision and observational skills, it won’t do you any good if you cheat. When you have run out of time, scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the solution to this hidden animal optical illusion puzzle:

Source: Bouncy Mustard

Were you able to spot the dog among the daisies? If you were, then congratulations are in order. You, my friend, possess super vision. If you were unable to spot the daisies, then here are a few more optical puzzles that you can try.

