Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden snake in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. The ability to solve such illusions is a great skill in itself that very few people can master.

That’s why optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. Although it is not the only way to test intelligence. It is indeed a cool way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family.

Get ready to test your observation skill level with this optical illusion challenge test.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a cat among the houses in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find Snake in 5 Seconds

Source: Bored Panda

In the image shared above, you can see a forest scene with visible leaves from a plant.

This image challenges you to spot a snake that is hiding in plain sight in broad daylight.

You have 5 seconds to spot the snake and complete the challenge successfully.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

We would like to emphasise that such challenges are not the only way to determine the intelligence of an individual; in order to arrive at one’s real IQ levels, one needs to undertake professional IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge.

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 5 words in the image within 41 seconds?

Did you Spot the Snake in 5 Seconds?

As mentioned above, the challenge is to find the snake in 5 seconds. Individuals with good observation skills will find the snake fast.

The best way to find the snake in this picture is to carefully observe the picture and see if you can spot the snake within the time limit.

Hurry up, as very few seconds are remaining.

Most of you might have already spotted the snake, it was a little difficult to spot at first glance, but those with a keen eye will definitely spot the snake faster than others.

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the snake is?

Then look below for the solution.

Find Snake in 5 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be seen peeping out from the leaves, it is also green in colour, which makes it difficult to identify at first.

Must Try:

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the hidden ring in the picture within 11 seconds?