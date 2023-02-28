Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden hare in the forest within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking the human brain and eyes.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a hidden hare in the forest in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hare in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, you can see a forest scene in which a tortoise can be seen. Seems like the tortoise is searching for someone.

As the title suggests, there is a hidden hare in this image, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

It will be a good test of your observation skills and attentiveness.

Did You Find the Hare in 7 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are an excellent way to test the observation skills and intelligence of an individual.

It is however not the only way to do so as there are several other methods of finding the intelligence of an individual.

For example, you can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

Have you spotted the hare?

Solving this challenge requires you to focus on the image and try to scan all the areas of the image for any possible hints or clues.

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

Did you find the hare?

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the hare successfully?

Wondering where the hare is?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find Hare in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hare can be seen running down the tree, actually, it is the gap between the two trees that form the shape of the hare.

