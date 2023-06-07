Optical Illusion Test: Find the Feather Duster Among the Flowers within 15 seconds

This optical illusion puzzle will surely test your eyesight and patience.

Optical illusions have continued to fascinate human beings for several centuries. They challenge our perceptions and reveal the complexities of our visual systems.

We are bound to categorize objects into categories that we already know and that is the major reason that optical illusions trick our brains and give us a hard time to find a hidden object.

So, here is one of the most confusing and mind-bending optical illusion puzzles that will tease your brain, test your eyes, and will give you a hard time finding the hidden feather duster among the spring flowers.

The feather duster is hidden among the flowers, but it is not as easy to find as you might think.

The flowers are all different colors and shapes, and they can be quite distracting. But if you take your time and focus, you should be able to find the feather duster.

So, are you ready to spot the hidden feather duster within 15 seconds?

Let’s begin!

Source: Daily Mail

Did you figure out where the feather duster is hidden?

If not, come on, give it another try, and don't give up so easily. Maintain your focus on the image.

Hint: Look carefully at the petals of the flowers, the feather duster has a different pattern than the spring flowers.

Still didn’t find it? Hurry up, the timer will go off!

3… 2… and 1

The 15 seconds are over!

Did you figure out the hidden feather duster? If yes, you are amazing!

If you didn’t find it, it's okay. You will surely find it when you pick up the pace and get familiar with these optical illusions.

So, here is the solution to find the hidden feather duster.

Find the Hidden Feather Duster- Solution

The feather duster is hiding on the right side of the image under the blue flower.

Source: Daily Mail

So, wasn’t this optical illusion quite tricky? These challenges are quite interesting and there will be more puzzles coming your way to offer a new dare to your brain.

