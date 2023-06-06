Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the Mushroom among the Jellyfish within 9 seconds?

Optical illusions have captivated and intrigued us for centuries, they have been challenging our perception and bending the limits of our visual perception.

Have you ever seen an optical illusion that was so difficult to solve, you just had to give up?

Well, this new optical illusion is sure to challenge even the most experienced puzzlers.

The challenge is simple: Can you find the mushroom hiding among the jellyfish within 9 seconds?

The image is a collage of jellyfish of all different colors and sizes. The mushroom is very small and well-camouflaged, making it very difficult to spot.

This optical illusion will not only test your observational skills but also serves as a metaphorical journey into the depths of your own perception.

The image has a blue background signifying the water and the jellyfish are seen floating calmly in the water.

The jellyfish are of different colours, shapes, and sizes. Further, the image showcases different sea plants that are hiding the mushroom well.

As you observe, you can notice the vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and various shapes.

The jellyfish are gracefully floating, and their delicate tentacles are covering the image.

The illusion tests your ability to differentiate between similar shapes and identify hidden objects.

So are you ready for the challenge? Here is the image, try and find the mushroom.

And the time starts now!!

Source: Lenstore UK

How is the mushroom hunt going? Did you find it?

If you are having trouble finding the mushroom, here is a hint- try to find the stem of the mushroom.

Did you find it? Come on, give the image some attention and use your perfect vision.

The timer will run out soon. Hurry Up!

3… 2… and 1!

The timer went off!

Were you able to locate the mushroom?

If you did it, congratulations you are very attentive to details.

If you tried hard enough but didn’t find the mushroom it’s okay don’t give up hope you will slowly get there.

Now let’s get to the solution.

Find the Hidden Mushroom- Solution

The mushroom is located on the left side of the image above the small mushroom.

Source: Lenstore UK

So, were you able to find the mushroom? If you were, then congratulations! You have very good visual skills.

If you weren't able to find it, then don't worry, you're not alone. Many people find this illusion to be very difficult.

