Optical Illusion Test: Only 2 out of 11 attentive people can spot the chuckwalla among the rocks in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion test: Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion Test- Spot the chuckwalla in 6 seconds

Image Source: Reddit User @katieopotatie

This tricky optical illusion picture is taken by a Reddit user u/katieopotatie. . This optical illusion test is for both adults and children alike. You can see the sun shining above the rocks in this picture. The challenge is for you to try and find the chuckwalla hidden among the rocks in the given time.

Can you pass this test?

Let’s see.

Since this is a test of your vision and observational skills, we are giving you 6 seconds to solve it.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope you are, because your time starts now.

All the best.

Did you spot the hidden Chuckwalla yet?

No?

First, do you know what it is?

Well, a Chuckwalla is a lizard found primarily in arid regions of the southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

We are sure that now you know what a chuckwalla is, you can easily find it.

But hurry up.

The clock’s ticking!

The countdown is beginning.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden animal in 6 seconds?

If you were, then congratulations. You possess great observational skills.

Scroll down to see the solution to this hidden animal optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

Hope you had fun attempting to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

We genuinely hope you enjoyed the challenge of this optical illusion. Visit Jagran Josh for an hourly dose of education, challenge, and entertainment if you want to have more fun while strengthening your focus and observational abilities.

