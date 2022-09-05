Optical Illusion Test: Only a genius can find the hidden lion in 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are fascinating in nature as it tests our levels of perception of the environment around us. It also provides valuable insights into the functioning of the human brain.

Scientists have been studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain for years and have come up with various studies that show how the areas of the brain react in response to optical illusions.

In addition, optical illusions are great for improving your observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills now?

Then, take this optical illusion tests where you need to find a hidden lion within 5 seconds.

Can you find the hidden easter egg in this optical illusion in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Lion in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Image Credit: Mark Drysdale

This image shows a beautiful sunny day in a picturesque African forest. Let us inform you that this amazing picture was shot by photographer Mark Drysdale while he was driving through the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

Hiding in this picture is a male lion who is waiting to pounce on the animals passing by. You need to spot the male lion in 5 seconds.

There are some areas in Serengeti which are flat, and that makes it necessary for the predators to find ideal hiding places in order to spot and hunt the prey.

Did you spot the hidden lion in the picture?

Look closely at the image, and try to think from the perspective of the lion, as to which place will be ideal for monitoring the animals passing by so that attack can planned which will leave the prey stunned.

The clock is ticking.

Hurry up.

We will provide you with one hint, it is not on the left side of the image.

Could you spot the lion?

Last few seconds..

And, we are done.

We hope some of you were successful in spotting the lion king.

We appreciate your early response and like to congratulate you for possessing excellent observation skills.

For those who didn’t

Here is the solution.

The lion can be seen resting with his pride which consists of two other female lions on the top of the rock in front of the tree.

Also Try:

Spot the Hidden Tiger Among Cows in This Optical Illusion in 5 seconds. Can you?