Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Cat in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Cat in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see some animals resting under a shade to beat the heat.

At first glance, you can see two dogs and a rooster.

As seen from the title, there is a cat hiding somewhere in the shade, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

Get ready to test the sharpness of your eyes.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully, the cat is right there in front of you.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the cat?

Keep looking, you might find it in some time.

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

Were you able to find the cat?

If so, how quickly did you spot it?

We believe most of our readers have spotted the dog.

Are you curious to find out where it is resting?

Check out the solution now!

Find Cat in 7 Seconds: Solution

The cat can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is difficult to recognise it at first glance.

