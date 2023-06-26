School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
Trending
World Heart Day
Gandhi Jayanti
October Important Days
Asian Games 2023 Medals
Latest Education News
Top 10 AI Tools for Students and Teachers, 2023
just now
भारत के किस शहर को कहा जाता है ‘Motor City’, जानें
just now
AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023, Apply Online For 137 Senior Resident Vacancies
just now
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: कितना समय लगेगा राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट आने में, यहां देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
just now
GK Questions and Answers on Sustainable Development and Sustainability
just now
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at admissions.hpushimla.in
just now
Complete List of Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2022
just now
Taiwan unveiled its very first domestically developed submarine. Here's all you need to know!
just now
Conocarpus plants banned in Gujarat, along with many other states. Here is the reason
just now
Russia is in which Continent? Asia or Europe? Check Here!
just now
CPGET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here To Check Provisional List
just now
Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Provisional OMR Sheet at kea.kar.nic.in
just now
How to Calculate BPSC Prelims Marks: Know the Steps to Check BPSC GS Marks
NCL Recruitment 2023: एनसीएल में अपरेंटिस के 1140 पदों पर निकली भर्तियाँ, जानें कैसे करें योग्यता ?
CISF Fireman Answer Key 2023 OUT: जारी हुए सी आर पी एफ फायर मैन परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट लिंक
18 mins ago
NHB Recruitment 2023: बैंक में नौकरी करने का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें आवेदन, मिलेगी 1.29 लाख सैलरी
19 mins ago
List of Mahatma Gandhi Memorials
24 mins ago
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: What Is The 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign On October 1?
24 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
Top 10 AI Tools for Students and Teachers, 2023
just now
भारत के किस शहर को कहा जाता है ‘Motor City’, जानें
just now
AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023, Apply Online For 137 Senior Resident Vacancies
just now
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: कितना समय लगेगा राजस्थान बीएसटीसी रिजल्ट आने में, यहां देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
just now
GK Questions and Answers on Sustainable Development and Sustainability
just now
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at admissions.hpushimla.in
just now
Complete List of Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2022
just now
Taiwan unveiled its very first domestically developed submarine. Here's all you need to know!
just now
Conocarpus plants banned in Gujarat, along with many other states. Here is the reason
just now
Russia is in which Continent? Asia or Europe? Check Here!
just now
CPGET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here To Check Provisional List
just now
Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Provisional OMR Sheet at kea.kar.nic.in
just now
How to Calculate BPSC Prelims Marks: Know the Steps to Check BPSC GS Marks
NCL Recruitment 2023: एनसीएल में अपरेंटिस के 1140 पदों पर निकली भर्तियाँ, जानें कैसे करें योग्यता ?
CISF Fireman Answer Key 2023 OUT: जारी हुए सी आर पी एफ फायर मैन परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट लिंक
18 mins ago
NHB Recruitment 2023: बैंक में नौकरी करने का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें आवेदन, मिलेगी 1.29 लाख सैलरी
19 mins ago
List of Mahatma Gandhi Memorials
24 mins ago
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: What Is The 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign On October 1?
24 mins ago
DDA JSA Answer Key 2023 OUT: डीडीए जेएसए आंसर की जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट डाउनलोड लिंक
25 mins ago
Mumbai University Result 2023 OUT at mu.ac.in: Download UG, PG Revaluation Marksheet
25 mins ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results