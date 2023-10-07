Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the iguana in the garden in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have excellent observation skills?

Let’s find out!

Source: Reddit

In this image shared above, a garden scene is presented to the readers in which a iguana is hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden iguana in 7 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as netizens are having a hard time cracking this challenge.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the iguana quickly in the garden.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the iguana?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have exceptional observation skills and attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the iguana can check out the solution below.

Find Iguana in 7 Seconds: Solution

The iguana can at the lower half of the centre of the the image, it is green in colour.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

